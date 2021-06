Last night, I watched members of the Board of Education advocate for additional funds from the Johnston County Commissioners, in exchange for a promise to write a policy against the Critical Race Theory. The public needs to understand this is not about politics or values. It is all about money. There absolutely needs to be a policy written to prevent divisive material from entering the classroom. If the other members thought writing a policy against CRT was the right thing to do, why did it take the County Commissioners saying no additional funds until there is a policy in place? What about the numerous editorials, people showing up with signs at our board meetings, or all the emails we received about CRT? I guess the epiphany and urgency occurred when the County Commissioners said no more money, which should remove all doubt as of why two members were scrambling yesterday at the last minute to copy and paste another county’s CRT policy amendment.