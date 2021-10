If the onset and subsequent fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic has taught us anything, it’s just how essential the restaurant industry is. During the pandemic’s height, only businesses in markets such as government entities and contractors, utilities, food production, childcare and transportation were deemed “essential,” allowing them to remain in operation as the Covid-19 virus spread its way across the nation and the world. Now, over a year since the virus has officially declared a pandemic, the damage left on the restaurant industry is becoming increasingly more clear.

RESTAURANTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO