Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grand Marais, MN

Mackenthun: Outfitters take hassle out of canoe trips

The Free Press
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf living on the edge of wilderness and helping people explore the outdoors sounds like fun, a career as an outfitter might be just the job for you. Matt and Cassidy Ritter manage Voyageur Canoe Outfitters, a final stop at the end of Minnesota’s Gunflint Trail and a jumping off point in most every direction for the east side of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness, including two entry points right off the property’s dock on the Seagull River.

www.mankatofreepress.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Indiana State
Minnesota State
Minnesota Cars
State
Kentucky State
City
Grand Marais, MN
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
Grand Marais, MN
Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Ritter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canoe#Outfitter#Camping#Christmas#Voyageur Canoe Outfitters#Enzenauers#Proms#Voyageur Brewing#Voyageur Outfitters#Midwestern#Bwca#Europeans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Travel
News Break
Ice Fishing
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Skiing
News Break
Reddit
News Break
Cars
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

New York City begins wait for results in mayoral primary

Polls have closed in New York as voters begin what could be a long wait for the final results in the city’s Democratic mayoral primary. The primary is the most consequential race in New York City in years, as the winner of the nominating contest will be virtually guaranteed a ticket to Gracie Mansion and tasked with grappling with a slew of pressing issues, including a rise in violent crime and the continued recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Senate GOP blocks voting rights bill

Senate Republicans on Tuesday blocked a sweeping bill to overhaul federal elections, ratcheting up already inflamed tensions over voting rights. Senators voted 50-50 in the evenly divided Senate on advancing the For the People Act, splitting along party lines and failing to get the 60 votes needed to overcome a GOP filibuster.
POTUSCBS News

U.S. not expected to hit Biden's 70% COVID vaccination goal by July 4

Washington — Top U.S. officials acknowledged Tuesday that the U.S. will not meet President Biden's goal of having 70% of American adults receiving at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose by July 4. But White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients announced that the U.S. has vaccinated at least 70% of U.S. adults ages 30 and older.
College SportsPosted by
NBC News

Scott LemieuxThe NCAA Supreme Court ruling heralds the end of the era of unpaid student athletes

The dismantling of the National Collegiate Athletic Association’s monopoly system over college sports is long overdue and, on Monday, the Supreme Court appeared to agree. That’s when it rejected arguments by the NCAA and declared that the association’s decrees limiting colleges from providing qualified educational expenses to players violated antitrust law.
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

U.S. seizes Iranian state-linked news sites

U.S. authorities seized a range of Iran's state-linked news website domains they accused of spreading "disinformation" on Tuesday, the Justice Department announced in a press release Tuesday, a move that appeared to be a far-reaching crackdown on Iranian media amid heightened tensions between the two countries. Three dozen websites were...