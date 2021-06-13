Mackenthun: Outfitters take hassle out of canoe trips

If living on the edge of wilderness and helping people explore the outdoors sounds like fun, a career as an outfitter might be just the job for you. Matt and Cassidy Ritter manage Voyageur Canoe Outfitters, a final stop at the end of Minnesota’s Gunflint Trail and a jumping off point in most every direction for the east side of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness, including two entry points right off the property’s dock on the Seagull River.