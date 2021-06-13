Mankato air show to return in '23, if Blue Angels say 'yes'

The city of Mankato plans to seek the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, along with the Special Operations Command’s Para-Commandos, as headliner acts for a return of the two-day Minnesota Air Spectacular in June of 2023. The last local air show, featuring the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, was in 2019. File photo

MANKATO — City leaders are ready to host another air show in two years, the first since 2019, but the folks with the fighter jets will have the ultimate say.

“It’s a wonderful thing,” Mankato Council member Mark Frost said when elected officials were polled on the idea. “It brings a lot of people into the city, and I think it’s worth the effort to get it done.”

Four others on the seven-member council also offered support, and formal approval is expected at Monday’s meeting to make an application by the July 1 deadline to the Federal Aviation Administration to host the show at the Mankato Regional Airport.

The application will request the U.S. Navy Blue Angels as the Minnesota Air Spectacular’s headliner act, along with the Para-Commandos of the U.S. Special Operations Command.

The city of Mankato is hoping for a commitment from the Para-Commandos to perform at a 2023 air show. The precision parachute team includes members of the Army Rangers, Navy SEALs, Marine Raiders and other special operations forces. U.S. Special Operations Command

The success of the application won’t be revealed until late this year. The military precision-flying jet teams — the Blue Angels, the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and the Royal Canadian Air Force Snowbirds — traditionally announce in December their schedule for the year beginning 13 months later. The announcement serves as the culmination of the annual International Council of Air Shows convention in Las Vegas.

Major air shows, regardless of how many other aerial performers and ground displays are offered, typically need to have at least one of the popular military jet teams as the headliner act to draw the crowds required to balance their budgets.

City staff indicated their first preference is for the Blue Angels because the Thunderbirds were the stars of the show in the past two events in 2019 and 2015. The Thunderbirds were also the headliners at shows in 1999 and 2003. The Blue Angels last performed at the 2012 Minnesota Air Spectacular.

While Fred Lutz and Mark Knoff don’t have quite the same star appeal as the pilots at the controls of the Thunderbirds’ F-16 Flying Falcons or the Blue Angels’ F/A-18 Super Hornets, the two men were the first to be approached by the city about their willingness to tackle another local air show.

Knoff of MRK Consulting has served as the paid air show director in the last several shows, and Lutz, a retired local businessman and aviation enthusiast, coordinated many of the community donations and sponsorships.

“They are both keenly interested in seeing this move forward,” City Manager Susan Arntz said.

Most council members are similarly supportive, despite some financial risk involved in an event that can be scuttled by ill-timed rain or storms. The 2019 show had expenses of $625,000 and pulled in revenue of nearly $680,000. But that small amount of black ink didn’t count the cost of municipal workers who devoted substantial amounts of time to organization, traffic control, public safety and other duties related to the show.

The last show, despite a weather-induced cancellation of one of the two Thunderbirds performances, drew an estimated total attendance of 25,000 — about 30% below expectations.

Along with providing a boost to the local hospitality industry, the air shows allow Mankato to showcase its airport and the numerous improvements that have been made to it, according to Council member Dennis Dieken: “It’s great to bring people out there to see that.”

Council member Jessica Hatanpa agreed, adding that the family-friendly event enhances the city’s livability.

“My 2 cents: Absolutely yes,” Mayor Najwa Massad said.

Council member Karen Foreman asked staff to bring cost estimates for a 2023 show to Monday’s meeting and also suggested the council consider using some of any profit to reimburse the city for its expenses.

“I wonder if we need to look at trying to recover some of that cost ...,” Foreman said.

If the application is successful and the Blue Angels agree to a return to south-central Minnesota, the show would be June 17-18, 2023.