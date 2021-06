YO BUILD ‘N CHILL WOOO! Alright, let’s settle down. Just getting this Monday started as we do with some building and chilling time. Spending today doing a bit of a refresher I guess. I did a successful single-coil Alien last week, but I have by no means “Mastered” anything yet. So the plan today is to get a nice set of dual-core fused claptons for the new Wotofo SRPNT RDA and then get enough Alien wire for a DUAL COIL today for my Type Two RTA. Boom Roasted.