Build ‘n Chill! Torch RTA – OG Reload RTA – Aromamizer +V2 SERIESDECK – Type2 ALTWICK

By paperwings45
grimmgreen.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYEAH! Feels good to be back in the saddle. Had a reflective and relaxing week “off” of streaming. Today we’re back with a big ol build ‘n Chill. I’ve got that New Digiflavor TORCH RTA. The RTA that lights up, yeah it’s goofy as hell but is honestly a pretty banging RTA. Spoiler alert, it’s basically the ZeusX RTA. I’ve been craving the OG Reload RTA again so were going to put a fresh single coil build in that.

grimmgreen.com
News Break
Technology
Technologygrimmgreen.com

Bridg’d Link’d!! & The 40MM Valhalla V2 RDA! Build Stream – Because why not?!

Welcome to the Monday build stream!! We are going a bit off track from “RTA Month” today but I feel like it will be a nice change of pace. Got the Bridg’d Link’d today!! huge shout out to my Patron Tanner Fry for getting this to my hands. I know it’s fiddly, I know it took Bogan an hour to build his. I’m hoping to beat his time today. Then I have a 40mm VALHALLA V2 RDA because it’s giant and I just want to build it hahaha. Because why not?!?!
Technologygrimmgreen.com

Build ‘n Chill! My Legendary Banger RDAs – Kennedy – Reload – Recoil – SOI

MONDAY BUILD ‘n CHILL!! WOOOO!! Alright everyone, settle down. I’m moving a little slow today but I’m stoked for today’s build ‘n Chill sesh. This video should have chapters. Decided to get into some RDAs today. These are some of what I consider to be “legendary” RDAs. RDAs that I personally put up on a bit of a pedestal. These are the “upper echelon” RDAs that I talk about. Atomizers I fell in love with.
Carsgrimmgreen.com

The BOXXER V2 – Build Stream / Rundown in 42min or Less!

So this is going to be our final stop in the Billet Box series of streams. Well until I get some more I guess. We are ending with the Canadian made BOXXER V2 RDTA. Out of all of the bridges that I bought from DiscoPotato, I assumed because it was an RDTA that the BOXXER V2 would be my least used bridge. But I was fascinated by it and had to try it. Turns out I love it and it has easily become my 2nd favorite bridge … like… ever..
Technologygrimmgreen.com

Vapor Giant Kronos 2S | 2021 RTA

I don’t often get to review “cool” RE: Non-China stuff so much anymore, so forgive me for taking this Kronos 2S video so long. I don’t want to condense down what I said in the video but the TLDR of this is: It’s awesome, completely. The Kronos 2S does MTL really well and very tight, it also does restricted lung very well and very restricted. The construction and machining are pretty tip-top.
Carsgrimmgreen.com

Build ‘N Chill Refresher SRPNTRDA + Alien Wire + Claptons

YO BUILD ‘N CHILL WOOO! Alright, let’s settle down. Just getting this Monday started as we do with some building and chilling time. Spending today doing a bit of a refresher I guess. I did a successful single-coil Alien last week, but I have by no means “Mastered” anything yet. So the plan today is to get a nice set of dual-core fused claptons for the new Wotofo SRPNT RDA and then get enough Alien wire for a DUAL COIL today for my Type Two RTA. Boom Roasted.
geekhack.org

Best lube for Zilents v2?

Can anyone recommend me a good lube to buy in Europe for these switches? Also, would you guys lube everything except the legs? Am looking for something which would retain the tactility the most. Also does anyone recommend filming the zilents v2?
Video Gamesplanetminecraft.com

Ender Shulker/Ender Box V2

I wasn’t going to do another version, and this isn’t that different from the first one. The ONLY difference is that the border around the whole thing is one pixel wide instead two because I thought it looked a little weird and took up too much space.
Technologygrimmgreen.com

It’s a GROGANSTREAM! – He has a Troll x RTA – I Have a VOLTROVE 30mm

Super random Tuesday Build and Chill? Yeah, absolutely! There is actually a really funny story about why this stream exists. But who cares? Bogan is here! He brought his new Troll X Rta with him. I was supposed to have one here, but I don’t. We both have the OG Troll RTA to put new builds in and vape. I might also build that Trilogy 30mm RTA because I want to and you can’t stop me.
Trafficriversidetransit.com

RTA Buses to Operate at Full Capacity

Get ready for more seats, fuller buses and more options for bus travel in Riverside County. That’s the message Riverside Transit Agency (RTA) is putting out this week as it makes plans to open all buses to full capacity beginning next Tuesday. The move coincides with California’s plan to fully reopen its economy on June 15 with no physical distancing restrictions for most businesses and activities in California.
dudeiwantthat.com

Sniper Bladeworks Signature Reload Knife Series

I'm afraid I'm a little late to the blade show because, at printing, Sniper Bladeworks was already sold out of a few knives / styles in their Signature Reload series, and running very low on others. But you still have time to make the cut with most of these tactical and frontline offerings, each of which is signed and individually numbered.
Interior Designdengarden.com

What Are RTA Cabinets?

VirginiaLynne likes to share her creative ideas for DIY home renovation and maintenance. RTA cabinets are cabinets that have all the wood finished on them, but they are not assembled. They come packed flat in a box and need to be put together before being installed. Can you assemble RTA cabinets? As a 50-something mom of five kids, I assembled 31 cabinets for my home over a two-week period. If I can do it, you can too!
Carscyclingweekly.com

Ride1Up Roadster V2 e-bike review

The Ride1Up Roadster V2 has a stripped-back, urban singlespeed vibe and doesn’t even look like an e-bike at a glance, but the powerful motor that whirrs into action propelling you effortlessly up hills and into headwinds leaves you in no doubt whatsoever. And at $1,045 the fun-to-dollar ratio is very high.
Technologyboxthislap.org

Ascher Racing F64-USB v2

Ascher Racing renew its best seller with new features and shapes. This new version comes to use USB platform independent connection. Compared to its previous model, the F64-USB V2 features new 12-position switches which provide improved feedback, a closed shape and motorsport rubber grips. Improved grip ergonomics including slightly larger...
Cleveland, OHCrain's Cleveland Business

Letter to the editor: RTA route changes leave suburban commuters in lurch

I'm writing in response to the June 14 article about RTA's redesign ("Deliberate design: Greater Cleveland RTA rolls out new routes"). As a former RTA suburban commuter, I appreciated my route, which was a rush hour, prime direction only route. It was a 30-minute, maximum, commute from my home to work on a generally clean and comfortable bus for $5 a day.
Video Gamesimpulsegamer.com

Razer Orochi v2 Review

The eight-headed serpent has returned whose myth is greater than mountains and whose tail hides the blade, welcome to Razer’s all-new Orochi version 2.0, an ultra-lightweight wireless gaming mouse that boasts one of the industries longest battery run-times of up to 950 hours via Bluetooth or up to 425 hours through the Razer Ultraspeed Wireless (aka 2.4Ghz). If you need some further perspective on how long you can “mouse”, its 39.58 days or 17.70 days of the above two wireless communication platforms.
Video Gamesplanetminecraft.com

IFP Weapons Pack V2

Hi! I've created this weapons datapack with seven unique weapons obtainable by throwing certain item combinations on the ground. Here are some brief descriptions:. --Laser Eyes-- Craft by throwing a beacon & 32 redstone blocks on the ground (as items). When held, this item shoots lasers from your eyes, destroying...