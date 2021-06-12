Build ‘n Chill! Torch RTA – OG Reload RTA – Aromamizer +V2 SERIESDECK – Type2 ALTWICK

So this is going to be our final stop in the Billet Box series of streams. Well until I get some more I guess. We are ending with the Canadian made BOXXER V2 RDTA. Out of all of the bridges that I bought from DiscoPotato, I assumed because it was an RDTA that the BOXXER V2 would be my least used bridge. But I was fascinated by it and had to try it. Turns out I love it and it has easily become my 2nd favorite bridge … like… ever..