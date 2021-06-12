Build ‘n Chill! Torch RTA – OG Reload RTA – Aromamizer +V2 SERIESDECK – Type2 ALTWICK
YEAH! Feels good to be back in the saddle. Had a reflective and relaxing week “off” of streaming. Today we’re back with a big ol build ‘n Chill. I’ve got that New Digiflavor TORCH RTA. The RTA that lights up, yeah it’s goofy as hell but is honestly a pretty banging RTA. Spoiler alert, it’s basically the ZeusX RTA. I’ve been craving the OG Reload RTA again so were going to put a fresh single coil build in that.grimmgreen.com