GOT7’s Jinyoung and Ahn Bo Hyun will share an awkward first meeting on the next episode of tvN’s “Yumi’s Cells”!. On the previous episode of “Yumi’s Cells,” Yumi (played by Kim Go Eun) moved in together with Goo Woong (Ahn Bo Hyun) after she found out that he had been living in his office. The more time they spent together, the surer she felt that he was the one—and the episode ended on a cliffhanger, with Yumi surprising Goo Woong on his birthday with a sudden marriage proposal.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 7 DAYS AGO