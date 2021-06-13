You have picked probably the best build stream of all time to watch. I haven’t built a fused clapton since 2016 so today we will be asking: Can I still Build claptons?! I also have a bunch of “GIMMICK Wire” from back in the day. G-Plat, HotWires, Diamond wire. There was a few years where everyone had a different wire, and it turns out it was all Nichrome anyway. So gimmick wire in the Dead Goat today because it’s the most underrated RTA possibly of all time.