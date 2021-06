Super random Tuesday Build and Chill? Yeah, absolutely! There is actually a really funny story about why this stream exists. But who cares? Bogan is here! He brought his new Troll X Rta with him. I was supposed to have one here, but I don’t. We both have the OG Troll RTA to put new builds in and vape. I might also build that Trilogy 30mm RTA because I want to and you can’t stop me.