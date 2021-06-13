Joe Manchin, standing in the breach for democracy: Ted Diadiun

CLEVELAND -- In the mid-1950s, while he was enduring a long and painful recuperation from spinal surgery, then-Sen. John F. Kennedy conceived and researched a book about eight senators who had placed statesmanship above partisanship at critical moments in the nation’s history. The collection of essays described how each of the eight declined to take the path of least resistance, and risked their political careers as they broke with their party and political allies to cast pivotal votes for the sole reason that they believed it to be the right thing to do.