Witchery Academy announce trailer

NisAmerica, in collaboration with developers FurYu and Lancarse, have announced their latest game, Monark. The development team comprises members who were previously working on the Shin Megami Tensei series, a popular and highly praised RPG that is set in a post-apocalyptical world with engaging characters and a compelling storyline. Today, the developers have unveiled their most recent work, Monark, which is set to release on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC (via Steam) and the Nintendo Switch sometime in early 2022. Monark will feature both English and Japanese voiceovers. The game is currently available for pre-order as the limited edition, priced at USD$99.99, offers players a Collector’s Box, hardcover art book, VANI limited soundtrack, a cloth poster and acrylic stands.