Witchery Academy announce trailer

Avalanche Studios is well known for its games about open-world chaos and explosions. As of now, though, it’s working on something a little different. With a teaser unveiled during the Xbox and Bethesda Games showcase, Contraband has been announced with a trailer, and will come to Xbox Games Pass on day one. It’s been a while since the studio has made a game that isn’t set in a sandbox. Come to think of it, the only game from Avalanche that fits that description was the mobile game Rumble City, which came out in 2015. Every other game they’ve made has been set in an open world.