Witchery Academy announce trailer

By cubenary
indiedb.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWitchery Academy is a cosy life simulator where you live the adventures of a wizard apprentice with your fluffy spirit companion. Train your magical skills and learn how to brew potions, grow vegetables and catch spells to challenge the curse that lurks the world. Take a look at our brand...

www.indiedb.com
Video GamesWorthPlaying.com

'8874' Announced - Screens & Trailer

Wiktor - Young, insecure, and the reserved boy wakes up in the foggy, seemingly abandoned place, where things are not always what they seem... Guide him during his puzzle-platformer, side-scrolling adventure, discover forgotten Slavic legends, and find things that nazis left buried after World War II. Through platforming elements, challenging...
Video GamesPosted by
The Dad

Battlefield 2042 Officially Announced With Trailer and Release Date

After teasing us for months, EA and DICE have finally revealed the first trailer for Battlefield 2042. There’s a lot to unpack here, as environmental hazards will now factor into these massive multiplayer battles. At the very end of the trailer, we witness a giant tornado tearing up the city the fight is taking place in. The Battlefield franchise is known for its fully destructible environments, but this is going to take things to a whole new level. We also know that it’ll be releasing on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One & PC on October 22nd.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

NisAmerica Releases Announcement Trailer For Upcoming RPG Monark

NisAmerica, in collaboration with developers FurYu and Lancarse, have announced their latest game, Monark. The development team comprises members who were previously working on the Shin Megami Tensei series, a popular and highly praised RPG that is set in a post-apocalyptical world with engaging characters and a compelling storyline. Today, the developers have unveiled their most recent work, Monark, which is set to release on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC (via Steam) and the Nintendo Switch sometime in early 2022. Monark will feature both English and Japanese voiceovers. The game is currently available for pre-order as the limited edition, priced at USD$99.99, offers players a Collector’s Box, hardcover art book, VANI limited soundtrack, a cloth poster and acrylic stands.
Video Gamesmp1st.com

Wonderlands Officially Announced, Here’s the Reveal Trailer

Remember that 2K Games leak from last week? Yeah, it seems legit, as Gearbox Software has today revealed Wonderlands — a spinoff of the Borderlands franchise starring Tiny Tina in today’s Summer Game Fest!. Check out the reveal trailer below. Wonderlands will be out in “early 2022.”. Update: Official info...
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Avalanche Studios’ Contraband announced with teaser trailer

Avalanche Studios is well known for its games about open-world chaos and explosions. As of now, though, it’s working on something a little different. With a teaser unveiled during the Xbox and Bethesda Games showcase, Contraband has been announced with a trailer, and will come to Xbox Games Pass on day one. It’s been a while since the studio has made a game that isn’t set in a sandbox. Come to think of it, the only game from Avalanche that fits that description was the mobile game Rumble City, which came out in 2015. Every other game they’ve made has been set in an open world.
Video GamesNME

‘Metal Slug Tactics’ announced with gameplay trailer

A brand-new Metal Slug game, Metal Slug Tactics, has been announced for PC. The franchise originated as a run-and-gun series in 1996 and has been successful since then. However, there hasn’t been a new entry in the franchise since 2009. In a departure from the shoot ’em up mechanics of...
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Hitman 3’s Season of Sloth Gets Announcement Trailer

IO Interactive’s relentless pace when it comes to DLC for Hitman 3 continues. Fortunately, the Season of Sloth is here to help us slow things down a little. The Season of Sloth will release next week on June 15th. The Season of Sloth replaces the Season of Pride, which itself replaced the Season of Greed. While the Season of Pride will be ending on June 15th, much of its content should be available past that point, as was the case for Season of Greed content when the Season of Pride released.
Video GamesVideogamer.com

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope announced with trailer

Ubisoft has announced Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, the sequel to Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle. During the Ubisoft Forward showcase, the announcement included a trailer, showing off its Super Mario Galaxy touches. Check out the trailer:. The description reads:. “Team up with Mario, Rabbid Peach, and their friends...
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Two Point Campus – Trailer Announced

Two Point Hospital developer, Two Point Studios, has recently confirmed what many of us have already known – Two Point Campus. The official trailer starts with the opening with a typical campus setting. The trailer quickly goes off the rails and introduces knights, magic, sci-fi, and whatever goofy sport the students are doing here. The trailer ends with a showcase of the new building mechanics and the new facilities on offer.
Video GamesAS.com

Ubisoft Forward E3 2021 recap: games, announcements, trailers

That was the Ubisoft Forward conference of this E3 2021! We were able to discover the new Avatar game and a new Mario + Rabbids title. Also, Ubisoft has introduced new content for Far Cry 6 such as a the Season Pass and has showcased Riders Republic (which looks really colourful and fun) and Rainbow Six: Extraction (which will change the gameplay style compared to the competitive game).
Video Gamesboxden.com

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes Announcement Trailer

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes Announcement Trailer. I really can't wait to play this. I wish we were getting Suikoden 6 but this will have to do. Stupid to put this on Game Pass when the Suikoden franchise died due to sales and this better not ruin us getting Eiyuden 2.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

The Outer Worlds 2 Announced; Trailer Mocks the Industry

The Outer Worlds 2 was officially announced at the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, and the first humorous trailer was released. Microsoft started its conference on the occasion of E3 2021 with a band and does not drop the pace. There were also some new announcements. One of them turned out to be, as expected, The Outer Worlds 2 which will be handled by the devs of the first installment - Obsidian Entertainment. On the occasion of the announcement, the devs prepared a cinematic trailer with a narrator who did not fail to make humorous and mocking remarks.
Video Gamesrpgsite.net

Babylon's Fall Showcases New Trailer, Announces Closed Beta

Square Enix showcased a new trailer for Babylon’s Fall at its E3 presentation. A sprinkle of lore combined and flashy combat sequences updated fans on some key aspects of the game, though Square didn’t drop an exact release date. Babylon’s Fall revolves around a group of heroes in their quest...
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Salt and Sacrifice – Announcement Trailer

Salt and Sacrifice, a follow up to Salt and Sanctuary was recently announced by developer and publisher, Ska Studios. The trailer shows a new region, and introduces a new character called the Marked Inquisitor. A Marked Inquisitor is condemned criminal who is spared judgment in exchange for a lifetime of hunting Mages. The hardcore action RPG platformer seems every bit as intimidating as its predecessor and much, much more.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

A Plague Tale: Requiem Announced; Trailer and Release Date

The warmly received A Plague Tale: Innocence will get a sequel. A Plague Tale: Requiem, as this is the name of the game, will launch next year. This year's E3 fair brought the climatic trailer of this title. Focus Home Interactive and the team at Asobo Studio announced A Plague...
