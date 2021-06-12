Bridg’d Link’d!! & The 40MM Valhalla V2 RDA! Build Stream – Because why not?!
Welcome to the Monday build stream!! We are going a bit off track from “RTA Month” today but I feel like it will be a nice change of pace. Got the Bridg’d Link’d today!! huge shout out to my Patron Tanner Fry for getting this to my hands. I know it’s fiddly, I know it took Bogan an hour to build his. I’m hoping to beat his time today. Then I have a 40mm VALHALLA V2 RDA because it’s giant and I just want to build it hahaha. Because why not?!?!grimmgreen.com