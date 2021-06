James Hobson is known as the Hacksmith on YouTube where he brings to life crazy items from pop culture like Civil Warrior’s Arc Reactor Shield or something resembling a protosaber from Star Wars. His latest build comes from partnership with Marvel Studios and Kabam in honor of Marvel Contest of Champions and the Disney+ original series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. It’s Winter Soldier’s arm. Hobson can’t just chop off one of his arms, but he decides to try to mirror the armored properties of the arm without the superhuman strength. We get to watch the thinking process as Hobson determines what the arm is going to be made of and it’s really interesting. We then see him go to work and build the arm. Sadly, we don’t get to see them test it due to some injuries, but I cannot wait for that video.