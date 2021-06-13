‘WandaVision’ Is ‘Definitely’ Not Getting a Second Season, Says Elizabeth Olsen

Marvel’s cranking out TV series at an incredible pace. Since the start of the year they’ve already given us two complete seasons of two different shows on Disney+ — WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier — with a third, Loki, starting this week. After that, they’ve got several more shows planned for the rest of 2021, including What If? and Ms. Marvel. The big question that remains about Marvel’s big push into television is: Are they going to keep pumping out totally new shows, or are they going to start turning some of these series into ongoing affairs, the way, y’know, almost every single other network and studio has done things since the beginning of the medium.