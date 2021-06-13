Cancel
Wasmtime 0.28 Released With C++ Embedding Support

phoronix.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn addition to the recent WebAssembly project releases of Wasmer 2.0-rc and WASM3 v0.5, the Bytecode Alliance that is made up of Intel and Mozilla and other organizations has announced Wasmtime 0.28. Wasmtime is the work of the Bytecode Alliance that was formed back in 2019 with the idea of...

www.phoronix.com
SoftwareElectronicsWeekly.com

Starter set for AI-accelerated embedded vision

Congatec has created a starter set for AI-accelerated embedded vision. Based on a SMARC computer-on-module with an i.MX 8M Plus processor, it allows users to get acquainted with NXP’s neural processing unit (NPU). Delivering up to 2.3Top/s for deep learning based artificial intelligence, it can run inference engines and libraries...
Computersphoronix.com

GRUB 2.06 Released With BootHole Fixes, LUKS2 Encrypted Volume Support

It's shipping one year late but GRUB 2.06 is now officially available as the latest version of this widely-used open-source bootloader. GRUB 2.06 had been aiming for release in 2020 but that didn't happen and now finally mid-way through 2021 this big release has been realized. The GRUB 2.06 release candidate had been available for testing since March and now deemed good enough for stable.
Computers9to5linux.com

GNOME 40.2 Released with Better Flatpak Support, Improved Screencasting, and More

The GNOME Project released today GNOME 40.2 as the second minor point release to the latest and greatest GNOME 40 desktop environment series. While there wasn’t an official release for GNOME 40.1, the GNOME 40.2 update is now available, rolling out soon to most GNU/Linux distributions, and comes with lots of fixes and improvements for your favorite apps, as well as general performance enhancements.
Video GamesGamingOnLinux

Subsoap released an overhauled Faerie Alchemy with Linux support

Subsoap, developer of the popular Faerie Solitaire series and more has released a brand new overhaul of the classic Match 3 game Faerie Alchemy along with Linux support. "Transmute magical elements to combine them into rarified forms. Faerie Alchemy is a more than a match-3 puzzle game. It is simple to understand with deep complexity to master as you aim for higher heights of elements and score."
Computersarxiv.org

Hierarchical Lovász Embeddings for Proposal-free Panoptic Segmentation

Panoptic segmentation brings together two separate tasks: instance and semantic segmentation. Although they are related, unifying them faces an apparent paradox: how to learn simultaneously instance-specific and category-specific (i.e. instance-agnostic) representations jointly. Hence, state-of-the-art panoptic segmentation methods use complex models with a distinct stream for each task. In contrast, we propose Hierarchical Lovász Embeddings, per pixel feature vectors that simultaneously encode instance- and category-level discriminative information. We use a hierarchical Lovász hinge loss to learn a low-dimensional embedding space structured into a unified semantic and instance hierarchy without requiring separate network branches or object proposals. Besides modeling instances precisely in a proposal-free manner, our Hierarchical Lovász Embeddings generalize to categories by using a simple Nearest-Class-Mean classifier, including for non-instance "stuff" classes where instance segmentation methods are not applicable. Our simple model achieves state-of-the-art results compared to existing proposal-free panoptic segmentation methods on Cityscapes, COCO, and Mapillary Vistas. Furthermore, our model demonstrates temporal stability between video frames.
Softwarevisier.com

What is embedded analytics?

Embedded analytics are just as the name implies: analytics that are seamlessly connected within a product like yours. Analytics are generated from data your solution already collects and maintains, usually structured as an in-app dashboard that displays reports and insights. Since embedded analytics are integrated into your application or software product, they maintain the look and feel of your solution.
TechnologyIndustrial Distribution

Benefits of custom embedded development for your company

Production of any product needs a correct calculation of each all production and delivery prices. We tend to advocate eliminating attainable costs at the terrible stage of production and storage during this case, which will be caused by scarce management over the systems. Custom embedded development Used for production automation can save your cash and increase profits by managing your production environment. Manufacturing tangible worth has ne'er been easy. To the necessity for strict control of a final product for quality purposes, production firms from totally different industries must also be compelled to control, change and optimize their processes and resources. An industrial embedded system is one answer that will enable you to create an additional effective, economical, and eco-friendly assembly method. This article will examine the attainable applications and edges of embedded hardware and software systems for production and manufacturing.
SoftwareTimes Union

Raima Announces Release of Raima Database Manager (RDM) v15, a Powerful Embedded Time Series Database

SEATTLE (PRWEB) June 10, 2021. High performance applications, through in-memory and snapshot support . Applications that are sensitive to memory footprint . Applications that are mission-critical and require a secure and reliable data storage solution. Applications that will need multiplatform support whether it is desktop and/or real-time platforms . RDM has support for...
TechnologyCIO

How to Gain Certainty in Uncertain Times with Embedded Analytics

In the era of digital business, disruption happens quickly, a fact that was never more apparent than during the recent COVID-19 pandemic. Sudden changes in consumer demand very quickly reverberated through global supply chains, proving tried-and-tested strategic assumptions worthless. Businesses in all industries learned how important it is to make major course corrections based on the latest data.
Computersarxiv.org

Query Embedding on Hyper-relational Knowledge Graphs

Multi-hop logical reasoning is an established problem in the field of representation learning on knowledge graphs (KGs). It subsumes both one-hop link prediction as well as other more complex types of logical queries. Existing algorithms operate only on classical, triple-based graphs, whereas modern KGs often employ a hyper-relational modeling paradigm. In this paradigm, typed edges may have several key-value pairs known as qualifiers that provide fine-grained context for facts. In queries, this context modifies the meaning of relations, and usually reduces the answer set. Hyper-relational queries are often observed in real-world KG applications, and existing approaches for approximate query answering cannot make use of qualifier pairs. In this work, we bridge this gap and extend the multi-hop reasoning problem to hyper-relational KGs allowing to tackle this new type of complex queries. Building upon recent advancements in Graph Neural Networks and query embedding techniques, we study how to embed and answer hyper-relational conjunctive queries. Besides that, we propose a method to answer such queries and demonstrate in our experiments that qualifiers improve query answering on a diverse set of query patterns.
Computerslinuxtoday.com

GNOME Shell Dash to Panel v43 Released with GNOME 40 Support

(Other stories by Anonymous) Dash to Panel, an icon taskbar for GNOME Shell, has been updated to version 43, bringing initial support for GNOME 40. The Gnome Shell Dash to Panel extension combines the Dash with the top GNOME panel. The result is a single panel that provides an icon taskbar, the tray, system menu, and date/time indicator. This is similar to the KDE Plasma and Windows 7 (and newer) taskbar. It supports both X11 and Wayland.
Computersarxiv.org

Canonical Face Embeddings

We present evidence that many common convolutional neural networks (CNNs) trained for face verification learn functions that are nearly equivalent under rotation. More specifically, we demonstrate that one face verification model's embeddings (i.e. last--layer activations) can be compared directly to another model's embeddings after only a rotation or linear transformation, with little performance penalty. This finding is demonstrated using IJB-C 1:1 verification across the combinations of ten modern off-the-shelf CNN-based face verification models which vary in training dataset, CNN architecture, way of using angular loss, or some combination of the 3, and achieve a mean true accept rate of 0.96 at a false accept rate of 0.01. When instead evaluating embeddings generated from two CNNs, where one CNN's embeddings are mapped with a linear transformation, the mean true accept rate drops to 0.95 using the same verification paradigm. Restricting these linear maps to only perform rotation produces a mean true accept rate of 0.91. These mappings' existence suggests that a common representation is learned by models with variation in training or structure. A discovery such as this likely has broad implications, and we provide an application in which face embeddings can be de-anonymized using a limited number of samples.
Computersphoronix.com

Libzip 1.8 Released With Support For Zstd Compressed ZIP Files

Libzip as the widely-used C library for accessing. creating, and modifying Zip archives is out with a new feature release. With the new libzip 1.8.0 release is now support for handling Zstd compression. Zstd was added as a supported compression method to the ZIP file format specification. The Zstd support for libzip can be controlled at build time. Libzip 1.8 also adds support for LZMA (ID 14) compression.
Softwareaithority.com

ScyllaDB Announces Comprehensive Support for Apache Kafka

Scylla NoSQL database introduces a source connector for Apache Kafka and Gold Certification on Confluent’s data in motion platform. ScyllaDB, makers of the high-performance Scylla NoSQL database, announced deep integration with Apache Kafka and Confluent. The new Scylla Change Data Capture (CDC) Source Connector complements the previously released Scylla Sink Connector, delivering complete, roundtrip read and write integration with Apache Kafka. The Scylla CDC Source Connector is now available as open source software and has been Gold Certified by Confluent, whose cloud-native data in motion platform enables companies to connect applications around real-time streams.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

PatchNet: Unsupervised Object Discovery based on Patch Embedding

We demonstrate that frequently appearing objects can be discovered by training randomly sampled patches from a small number of images (100 to 200) by self-supervision. Key to this approach is the pattern space, a latent space of patterns that represents all possible sub-images of the given image data. The distance structure in the pattern space captures the co-occurrence of patterns due to the frequent objects. The pattern space embedding is learned by minimizing the contrastive loss between randomly generated adjacent patches. To prevent the embedding from learning the background, we modulate the contrastive loss by color-based object saliency and background dissimilarity. The learned distance structure serves as object memory, and the frequent objects are simply discovered by clustering the pattern vectors from the random patches sampled for inference. Our image representation based on image patches naturally handles the position and scale invariance property that is crucial to multi-object discovery. The method has been proven surprisingly effective, and successfully applied to finding multiple human faces and bodies from natural images.
Computersarxiv.org

Systematic comparison of graph embedding methods in practical tasks

Network embedding techniques aim at representing structural properties of graphs in geometric space. Those representations are considered useful in downstream tasks such as link prediction and clustering. However, the number of graph embedding methods available on the market is large, and practitioners face the non-trivial choice of selecting the proper approach for a given application. The present work attempts to close this gap of knowledge through a systematic comparison of eleven different methods for graph embedding. We consider methods for embedding networks in the hyperbolic and Euclidean metric spaces, as well as non-metric community-based embedding methods. We apply these methods to embed more than one hundred real-world and synthetic networks. Three common downstream tasks -- mapping accuracy, greedy routing, and link prediction -- are considered to evaluate the quality of the various embedding methods. Our results show that some Euclidean embedding methods excel in greedy routing. As for link prediction, community-based and hyperbolic embedding methods yield overall performance superior than that of Euclidean-space-based approaches. We compare the running time for different methods and further analyze the impact of different network characteristics such as degree distribution, modularity, and clustering coefficients on the quality of the different embedding methods. We release our evaluation framework to provide a standardized benchmark for arbitrary embedding methods.
Computersarxiv.org

Intrusion Detection and Localization for Networked Embedded Control Systems

Closed-loop control systems employ continuous sensing and actuation to maintain controlled variables within preset bounds and achieve the desired system output. Intentional disturbances in the system, such as in the case of cyberattacks, can compromise reachability of control goals, and in several cases jeopardize safety. The increasing connectivity and exposure of networked control to external networks has enabled attackers to compromise these systems by exploiting security vulnerabilities. Attacks against safety-critical control loops can not only drive the system over a trajectory different from the desired, but also cause fatal consequences to humans. In this paper we present a physics-based Intrusion Detection System (IDS) aimed at increasing the security in control systems. In addition to conventional process state estimation for intrusion detection, since the controller cannot be trusted, we introduce a controller state estimator. Additionally, we make our detector context-aware by utilizing sensor measurements from other control loops, which allows to distinguish and characterize disturbances from attacks. We introduce adaptive thresholding and adaptive filtering as means to achieve context-awareness. Together, these methodologies allow detection and localization of attacks in closed-loop controls. Finally, we demonstrate feasibility of the approach by mounting a series of attacks against a networked Direct Current (DC) motor closed-loop speed control deployed on an ECU testbed, as well as on a simulated automated lane keeping system. Among other application domains, this set of approaches is key to support security in automotive systems, and ultimately increase road and passenger safety.
Coding & Programminggitconnected.com

15 Python Features You’ve Probably Never Used

Today in this article I will show you the 15+ hidden features of Python you probably don’t know. These features I discovered from many websites and read many answers from StackOverflow and get the most useful features for you. 👉1# — Function Argument Unpacking. Do you know you can unpack...
Softwarearxiv.org

Large-Scale Network Embedding in Apache Spark

Network embedding has been widely used in social recommendation and network analysis, such as recommendation systems and anomaly detection with graphs. However, most of previous approaches cannot handle large graphs efficiently, due to that (i) computation on graphs is often costly and (ii) the size of graph or the intermediate results of vectors could be prohibitively large, rendering it difficult to be processed on a single machine. In this paper, we propose an efficient and effective distributed algorithm for network embedding on large graphs using Apache Spark, which recursively partitions a graph into several small-sized subgraphs to capture the internal and external structural information of nodes, and then computes the network embedding for each subgraph in parallel. Finally, by aggregating the outputs on all subgraphs, we obtain the embeddings of nodes in a linear cost. After that, we demonstrate in various experiments that our proposed approach is able to handle graphs with billions of edges within a few hours and is at least 4 times faster than the state-of-the-art approaches. Besides, it achieves up to $4.25\%$ and $4.27\%$ improvements on link prediction and node classification tasks respectively. In the end, we deploy the proposed algorithms in two online games of Tencent with the applications of friend recommendation and item recommendation, which improve the competitors by up to $91.11\%$ in running time and up to $12.80\%$ in the corresponding evaluation metrics.
Softwaregitconnected.com

Metrics: Reliably Configuring Prometheus and Grafana with Docker.

There is a lot of great guides on how to integrate metrics into your application so you can use them with Prometheus, for example there is an excellent Java Client and first level support from popular web frameworks such as Spring. However, I struggled to find information on how these metrics are collected, and how you would go about versioning and deploying dashboards reliably once you had them setup.