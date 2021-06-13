Cancel
1 killed in multiple-vehicle crash on I-29

By Gary Brauer
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FjSeh_0aSrJ1QH00

UPDATE, 8:20 a.m. | Police said a Silver Honda Accord was westbound in the eastbound lanes of U.S. 152, at a high rate of speed.

A black Ram 1500 was eastbound on U.S. 152. The driver of the Ram said the Honda appeared in front of his vehicle and he could not avoid the collision.

After the head-on impact, the Ram flipped over a couple times and landed upside down on the dividing, three-strand barrier cables. The driver and sole occupant of the Honda was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Ram received minor injuries. Impairment of the Honda driver is under investigation.

EARLIER | One person was killed in a multiple vehicle crash on Interstate 29 and 152 Highway early Sunday.

Police were called to the scene shortly after 3 a.m.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene of the multi-vehicle crash.

I-29 northbound and 152 eastbound were shut down while crews worked the scene.

The severity of other injuries is not yet known.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

