The Father review – Hopkins a wordy Oscar winner

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis year’s Oscars closed on an unexpectedly awkward note when the award for best actor, which had been moved to the very end of the ceremony, went not to Chadwick Boseman (who the bookies had tipped as a posthumous favourite) but to an absent Anthony Hopkins. Yet despite predictions to the contrary, no one should have been surprised by Hopkins’s win, since his performance in this highly praised stage-to-screen melodrama is pure Oscar-bait: showy, wordy and worthy.

Most of these fit actors go incredibly hard in the gym- for hours at a time- especially if they’re training for a movie role.. To create the list, we used a combination of interviews, internet, library, industry literature, and HFR founder Samir Becic knowledge of over 33 years in athletics coupled with his recognition as “4x Number 1 Fitness Trainer in the World.”.