Jackie Collins: the reality of life in Joan’s shadow

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree sisters suddenly inherit a lucrative international business that trades in dreams of power, sex and glamour. So how will they all handle their extraordinary legacy?. It sounds like the plot of a Jackie Collins pool-side bestseller. But the truth is better than that, for this is the real inheritance of Collins’s three daughters, who are now planning the future of their late mother’s racy fictional characters while they prepare to celebrate her life and career with the release of a new documentary. Called Lady Boss: The Jackie Collins Story, it has unexpectedly delighted critics at the Tribeca film festival in New York this weekend.

