TV Series

The week in TV: Time; Fred and Rose West; Lupin; Statue Wars – review

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFred and Rose West: The Search for the Victims (Channel 5) | My5. Statue Wars: One Summer in Bristol (BBC Two) | iPlayer. Sean Bean visibly ages and pales throughout the three episodes of Time. If you thought Ms Winslet was brave, going roughly cosmetics-free in Mare of Easttown, you have to rise and applaud Mr Sean (I’m not going to call him Mr Bean): by midway in the second episode his face resembled tattered papyrus with the hue and possibly even the tang of soured milk, grubbily rubbed at its many creases and folds, as if by ancient heedless morons. This personifies the triptych skills of television: an actor’s talent to inhabit a facial mindset; a writer’s talent (Jimmy McGovern) to feed him the credible lines that permit a character’s lurch towards despair. And just a damned good makeup artist.

