How did a £120 painting become a £320m Leonardo … then vanish?

“Cézanne Drawing,” the enthralling exhibition currently on view at the Museum of Modern Art in New York, features something for everyone: longtime favorites, new discoveries, works on paper more finished than the artist’s paintings, in-depth explorations of motifs, and highlights from all phases of the Post-Impressionist’s career, which stretched from the 1870s until his death in 1906 at the age of sixty-seven. Deep into the show, past galleries displaying self-portraits, fantasy scenes, sketches of statues by Pierre Puget, still lifes, bathers, and landscapes, is a wall dedicated to rocks. These delicate renderings in watercolor and pencil depict the vast Bibémus quarry as well as the ledges, caverns, and outcroppings above the imposing Château Noir nearby—both of which the artist, raised in Aix-en-Provence, explored as a youth with future novelist Émile Zola and budding scientist Jean-Baptiste Baille.