Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oklahoma State

Public Notice Published In T...

Claremore Progress
 10 days ago

Case No. CJ-2021-48 Judge Condren, Sheila A. THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Notice is hereby given that on the 15th day of July, 2021, at 10:00 o'clock, A.M., County Commissioners Meeting Room, First Floor, of the Rogers County Courthouse in Claremore, Oklahoma, the undersigned Sheriff will offer for sale and sell for cash to the highest and best bidder, subject to real estate ad valorem taxes, superior special assessments and all interests of record, if any, except the Mortgage and interests foreclosed herein on the following described real property, to-wit:

marketplace.claremoreprogress.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
State
California State
City
Claremore, OK
City
Catoosa, OK
Rogers County, OK
Government
County
Rogers County, OK
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Property#Public Notice#Real Estate#California Corporation#Heirs#Sheriff#Mortgage#The Court Clerk#The District Court#State#Plaintiff#Defen Dants#Pam Rue
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSCBS News

Biden to launch national effort to fight gun violence and violent crime

President Biden is poised to announce a series of federal actions to combat gun violence and violent crime in a speech on Wednesday, according to senior administration officials. The speech comes amid national anxiety over rising violent crime rates in many cities during the pandemic. The White House said the...
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

Five takeaways from New York's primaries

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams has a sizable lead in New York City’s Democratic mayoral primary after voters in the nation’s biggest city went to the polls Tuesday. As of noon Wednesday, Adams, a former police captain, had roughly 32 percent of the vote in the multicandidate field, with civil rights lawyer Maya Wiley almost 10 percentage points behind him and former Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia a close third.
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

U.S. not expected to hit Biden's 70% COVID vaccination goal by July 4

Washington — Top U.S. officials acknowledged Tuesday that the U.S. will not meet President Biden's goal of having 70% of American adults receiving at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose by July 4. But White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients announced that the U.S. has vaccinated at least 70% of U.S. adults ages 30 and older.