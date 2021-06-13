Public Notice Published In T...

Case No. CJ-2021-48 Judge Condren, Sheila A. THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Notice is hereby given that on the 15th day of July, 2021, at 10:00 o'clock, A.M., County Commissioners Meeting Room, First Floor, of the Rogers County Courthouse in Claremore, Oklahoma, the undersigned Sheriff will offer for sale and sell for cash to the highest and best bidder, subject to real estate ad valorem taxes, superior special assessments and all interests of record, if any, except the Mortgage and interests foreclosed herein on the following described real property, to-wit: