On Sunday, a basket of major Mideast bourses had wrapped up the session in a downbeat tenure with Saudi leading the tally of losses, however, Qatari bourse closed out the seesaw session higher on financials’ gains. In factuality, despite more than 1.1 per cent increase in crude oil futures’ prices last week, a key catalyst for Gulf investors’ morale, major Gulf bourses opened up the day in red inks with Saudi falling as much as 0.3 per cent amid weakness in financial stocks, while as the day progressed, a bearish protuberance became more prominent as Saudi Arabia had reported a 3 per cent contraction in gross outputs over the first quarter of fiscal 2021.