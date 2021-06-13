Cancel
Tennis

How to Watch the French Open Men’s Final (6/13/21) | Channel, Stream, Time

By Tyler Kuehl
MLive
MLive
 9 days ago
On Sunday, the final two in the men’s draw will meet for an opportunity to add another piece of history in Paris at the French Open Final. While it may not be a huge surprise for one who is in the final, but what he had to do to get there is quite the accomplishment. The no. 1 player in the world coming into the tournament, Novak Djokovic, had to dethrone Rafael Nadal. Nadal had won it all at Roland-Garros in each of the past four years, and had won the tournament 13 times. Yet, the Serbian rallied from a slow start to take the semifinal match in four sets.

