Notice is hereby given that the Claremore Industrial and Economic Development Authority (CIEDA) will receive SEALED BIDS # SB-2021-7 at the office of the City of Claremore Finance Department at 104 South Muskogee Avenue, Claremore, OK 74017 until 10:00 am, on the 7th day of July, 2021, at which time bids will be publicly opened and read aloud in the City Hall Council Chambers.