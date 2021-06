EUGENE, Ore. — Kemba Nelson ran an all-conditions personal best in the 100 meters Saturday to finish fourth in the NCAA Outdoor championship meet at Hayward Field. One of four entrants for the Ducks on Saturday's concluding day of the meet, Nelson was the only one to score. Aneta Konieczek (steeplechase) and Dominique Ruotolo (triple jump) each finished ninth, and the UO 4x100-meter relay team was disqualified after a bad exchange.