Israel Adesanya would love nothing more than to get back on track after losing his light heavyweight debut at UFC 259. Luckily for "The Last Stylebender" (20-1, 15 KOs) he has already faced — and beaten — his UFC 263 opponent: Marvin Vettori. The two last fought in April 2018, a split-decision victory in favor of Adesanya. Likewise, Vettori (17-4-1, two KOs) has won each of his five previous matchups, four via unanimous decision and one via submission. His last loss? Against Adesanya.