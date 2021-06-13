Jacob Gonzalez said Ole Miss is at its best with its back against the wall. He was proven right Saturday.
Jacob Gonzalez wasn’t rattled. If anything, he looked as if he didn’t have a care in the world. In the history of NCAA Super Regionals, the game-one winner has typically gone on to punch their ticket to the College World Series. Over 70 percent of the time, in fact, and 12-seed Ole Miss, in Tucson to face off against five-seed, and host, Arizona, this weekend, had just suffered a deflating 9-3 loss.247sports.com