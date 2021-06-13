Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Jacob Gonzalez said Ole Miss is at its best with its back against the wall. He was proven right Saturday.

By Ben Garrett
Posted by 
247Sports
247Sports
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJacob Gonzalez wasn’t rattled. If anything, he looked as if he didn’t have a care in the world. In the history of NCAA Super Regionals, the game-one winner has typically gone on to punch their ticket to the College World Series. Over 70 percent of the time, in fact, and 12-seed Ole Miss, in Tucson to face off against five-seed, and host, Arizona, this weekend, had just suffered a deflating 9-3 loss.

247sports.com
247Sports

247Sports

26K+
Followers
213K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Dougherty
Person
Zack Cozart
Person
Lance Lynn
Person
Mike Bianco
Person
Austin Miller
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball#Ole Miss#Ncaa Super Regionals#The College World Series#Rebels#Mcdaniel#The Oxford Regional#Southern Miss#All American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Sports
Related
Glendora, CAPosted by
247Sports

Ole Miss shortstop Jacob Gonzalez named freshman All-American

Ole Miss Athletics Media Relations | Jacob Gonazlez was named to the Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-American team on Wednesday, becoming the first Rebel shortstop to earn Freshman All-American honors since Zack Cozart in 2005. Gonzalez has started every game at shortstop and leads Ole Miss in batting average (.351), runs...
Arizona StateArizona Daily Wildcat

What Arizona baseball fans should be watching for against Ole Miss this weekend

As head coach Jay Johnson and his coaching staff prepare the Arizona baseball team for this weekend’s Super Regional series against Ole Miss, I figured I’d dive deep myself into the Rebels style of play and see what Wildcat fans can expect to see from this Super Regional opponent this weekend at Hi Corbett Field. Here is what I found.
Arizona Statetherebelwalk.com

Supers Pitching Preview: Ole Miss begins series against Arizona

TUCSON — Ole Miss baseball (44-20, 18-12 SEC) arrived safely on the ground in Tucson, Arizona Wednesday night and is readying to take on No. 5 seed Arizona in NCAA Super Regionals. This Wildcats team is hot-hitting and has been for much of the season, but the Rebels will look to tame the ‘Cats and, hopefully, ride a hot streak of their own all the way to Omaha.
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

Keith Carter: 'A lot of bad information out there right now' about Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco

The week has been, for the most part, business as usual for Ole Miss baseball. Of course, there’s a Mike Bianco-sized elephant in the room. As first reported by the Ole Miss Spirit on Friday, the long-time Rebel head coach, whose team recently wrapped a 45-win season, the fourth most wins in school history, is one of the two top candidates, along with ECU’s Cliff Godwin, for the LSU job vacated by Paul Mainieri.
NFLnfldraftdiamonds.com

Is Ole Miss QB Matt Corral The Best QB In The SEC? Film Analysis

In this video, QB Spotlight owner Steven Hamner talks about Ole Miss Quarterback Matt Corral. We go into his film and look at what made him so successful in 2020 and why he can be even better in 2021. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the...
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

Nathan Robinson's impressive camp performance earns him an Ole Miss offer. He talks about it inside.

Nathan Robinson camped with the Ole Miss Rebels on Tuesday with the hope an offer might be coming his way. By the time he finished working out in front of the Ole Miss coaching staff, his hope had been fulfilled. The Rebels pulled the trigger on the rising 2023 defensive line prospect out of Greenbrier (Tenn.) High School. Robinson has not yet been rated by 247Sports, but he holds early offers from Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Akron and Eastern Kentucky.
Arizona StateAZFamily

Arizona Wildcats to face off against Ole Miss

TUCSON (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Wildcats baseball team will be facing off against the Ole Miss Rebels starting June 11 in the Super Regionals in a best of three series. Coming off their seventh conference win and fifth regional win, the PAC-12 champions will look to knock off the Rebels in this upcoming series. The Wildcats have defeated Grand Canyon and UC Santa Barbara so far this tournament.
Omaha, NEDispatch

N.C. State moves a win away from College World Series final

OMAHA, Neb — One win now separates N.C. State from its first appearance in a College World Series finals. Backed by a sensational start from freshman pitcher Sam Highfill and Tarrell Tatum's solo home run in the bottom of the fifth, the Wolfpack held on for a 1-0 win Monday over reigning national champions Vanderbilt at TD Ameritrade Park.
Mississippi Statefox44news.com

Mississippi State and Texas Combine for CWS Strikeout Record

OMAHA, NE (AP) — Will Bednar had a career-high 15 strikeouts in six innings, the most at the College World Series in 25 years, and Mississippi State held off Texas 2-1. Bednar and Landon Sims combined for a CWS team record 21 strikeouts and the Bulldogs raised their season total to 765 strikeouts. Bednar’s total was the highest by an individual since Clemson’s Kris Benson struck out 15 against Miami in 1996. MSU scored twice in the second inning and held off Texas in the ninth.
Alabama Stateallfans.co

After transferring to Ole Miss, former Alabama DB reportedly back in the portal

Nigel Knott’s time at Ole Miss appears to be coming to an end without playing in a game for the Rebels. Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports is reporting that Knott is back in the NCAA transfer portal. In late January, Knott had announced he would be transferring to Ole Miss from East Carolina. Zenitz’s report notes that Knott had joined Lane Kiffin’s program as a walk-on.
Mississippi StatePosted by
247Sports

Longhorns come up short in classic pitching duel

OMAHA - The weather at the College World Series can be unpredictable. On Sunday morning, the Nebraska winds shifted. By the time Mississippi State and Texas took the field, the centerfield flag was rippling in the breeze at nearly 20 miles per hour. A slugfest was expected, but a classic pitcher's duel unfolded with the teams combining to throw 33 strikeouts.
Hoover, ALhottytoddy.com

A Look Back at 2021 Ole Miss Baseball

The Ole Miss baseball 2021 season came to a close one game shy of making the College World Series in Omaha by tossing to Arizona in a winner-take-all Super Regional Final by the score of 16-3. Ole Miss finished with a 45-22 overall record and a mark of 18-12 in...
Mississippi State247Sports

Quick recap: Mississippi State 2, Texas 1

Mississippi State rode standout starting pitching from Will Bednar and clutch relief work from Landon Sims to a 2-1 win over Texas in its first game of the College World Series in Omaha, Neb. Bednar allowed just one hit over six shutout innings with 15 strikeouts against the Longhorns. Despite...