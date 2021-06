Oneida County has started early voting, and there are 4 primaries taking place. There are 3 Democrats running for the Deerfield Council, 3 Republicans running for New Hartford Town Clerk and Tax Collector, 2 Republicans running for Town Supervisor in Vienna, and 3 Republicans running for Superintendent of Highways in the Town of Western. There are also 2 new Board of Elections Commissioners who have started their new roles with some extra staffing approved by the Oneida County Legislature. Oneida County BOE Democrat Commissioner Sarah Bormann talked about the need for the new staff members.