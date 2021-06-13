Iran Election 2021: Round of Protest in Support for the Election Boycott
Days before Iran’s sham presidential election calls for a boycott of the regime’s poll to grow louder, both inside Iran and outside. The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), as well as its followers, particularly its internal network of “Resistance Units,” have played a crucial role in promoting the call to boycott the regime’s upcoming election.stopfundamentalism.com