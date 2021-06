Council Member Sofia Pereira will be stepping down from her position on the Arcata City Council, effective Friday, June 25. Pereira was first elected to the Arcata City Council in 2014 and served as a Council Member for over six consecutive years, serving as Mayor in 2018 and 2021. She has represented the region on Governor Newsom’s Council of Regional Homeless Advisors and has served the community on many boards for organizations including the Humboldt Waste Management Authority, Arcata House Partnership, the Redwood Region Economic Development Commission, in addition to her service with Humboldt State University Liaison’s Working Group and the Humboldt Bay Municipal Water District's Water Quality Task Force.