The beginning of the five-day Royal Ascot 2021 starts on Tuesday 15 August in what is one of the biggest events on the British racing calendar each year. The action begins at 14:30 with the Queen Anne Stakes being the first of seven races on the day. Palace Pier is widely expected to win the opener with odds of 4/9 to ride to victory and has even been tipped by the reliable horse-betting.pro. Order of Australia and Lope Y Fernandez will try to upset the odds, priced at 6/1 and 10/1 as second and third favorites respectively.