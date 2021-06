It was a busy day for Liverpool FC’s boys as plenty of LFC players took part in Euro 2020 action last night. For Wales, both Harry Wilson and Neco Williams played bit-parts in Wales’ 2-0 win against Turkey in Baku. Wilson entered the fray in the 85th minute, with Williams following deep into stoppage time. On the other team’s bench was Ozan Kabak, who did not come on, as the Turks dropped to two defeats in two. The game was largely dominated by Gareth Bale, who despite missing a penalty in spectacular fashion, created both goals for Aaron Ramsey and Connor Roberts. Wales now sit second in Group A with four points from their two fixtures so far.