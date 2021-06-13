Cancel
Public Safety

Children’s access to online porn fuels sexual harassment, says commissioner

The Guardian
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCurbs on children’s access to online pornography need to be brought in urgently to stop the spread of an activity that is partly to blame for normalising sexual harassment in schools, according to the new children’s commissioner for England. Dame Rachel de Souza is urging governments and tech companies to...

The Independent

If the government wants to increase rape prosecutions it needs to actually listen to survivors

This week the government has released its review into the UK’s pitiful rape prosecution rates, issuing an apology to the thousands of survivors let down by the current system, and promising to do better. While, in the face of such staggering failures, any change is welcome, there’s a feeling among charities and campaign groups that it’s just not enough. One such criticism – that the review failed to adequately include survivor experiences – seems particularly significant to those of us who work directly with survivors.In March, two years after the review’s launch, a letter was reportedly sent to the...
Public SafetyThe Guardian

The rape review ignores the experiences of Black and minority ethnic survivors

Last week the end-to-end rape review was published, with the government issuing an apology to victims, acknowledging widespread criminal justice system failures that have led to the decriminalisation of rape. Will this apology make a meaningful difference to the many Black and ethnic minority survivors of rape and sexual abuse who encounter discriminatory attitudes, stereotyping and poor treatment from criminal justice agencies?
Societylegalreader.com

How Common is Domestic Violence in America?

According to a leading domestic violence defense attorney, domestic violence in America is rampant. Most people know someone who is a victim of domestic violence. However, you may not realize how prevalent domestic violence is in the U.S. until you dig deeper. The numbers are staggering. According to the National...
Public SafetyArtesia Daily News

Journalists demanding more action against online harassment

NEW YORK (AP) — In a story June 9, 2021, about online harassment of journalists, The Associated Press erroneously reported the date of a finding by the Pew Research Center on the percentage of people who said they had been harassed online. The previous study was in 2014, not 2017.
Trouble Relationshipthehotline.org

Why People Abuse Abuse is never okay. Learn why it continues.

Domestic violence stems from a desire to gain and maintain power and control over an intimate partner. Abusive people believe they have the right to control and restrict their partner’s lives, often either because they believe their own feelings and needs should be the priority in the relationship, or because they enjoy exerting the power that such abuse gives them.
WorldRoscommon Herald

Reform of rape trial process urgently needed, DRCC says

Reform of the operation of rape trials in Ireland is “urgently” needed to ensure the rights of all those involved are recognised, a new study presented by the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre shows. There is still “much work to do” to deliver best practice in the investigation, prosecution and trial...
Family Relationshipsmumsnet.com

Child access

I am thinking of divorcing my husband who is emotional abusive to me. We have a son together who is 1 years old. My husband is demanding he has our son from a Thursday-Sunday every week (we will be living 3 hours apart) When my son was very little my...
SocietyWinchester Star

Open Forum: June is World Elder Abuse Awareness Month

Elder abuse isn’t a topic anyone enjoys discussing, but it’s important to talk about it. Experts estimate that 10% of older adults are victims of elder abuse, yet only a small percentage of cases are ever reported. Elder abuse includes: Physical abuse — Use of physical force that results in illness or injury; restraining an older adult against their will. Emotional or psychological abuse — Insults, threats and other behavior that causes mental pain; isolating the individual from other people. Sexual abuse — Involving the person in forced or unwanted sexual contact. Neglect and abandonment— Failure to provide food, shelter, hygiene, medical care and other basic necessities of life. Financial exploitation — Theft, forgery, stealing from an older person’s bank account or retirement benefits; fraud; improper use of guardianship or power of attorney.
Kidsmumsnet.com

Concerned about neighbour's child

We live in a terraced house so hear a lot through the walls as all our neighbours in the row must do. Last night, we were woken to hear the little boy next door screaming and crying, calling out for his daddy. His room is right next to ours. The mum came in shouting at him to go to sleep. He was saying he was scared and something about monsters so we presumed he'd probably had a bad dream. He continued to cry and the mum just lost it and smacked him a couple of times. She said, "don't you raise a hand to me, you want to take me". The dad came in but that didn't seem to help, he just said stop being a baby. The boy crying and parents shouting must have gone on for 1-2 hours. We later heard the mum say, "do you want a harder one" and "do you want your arse to be redder than it already is". There was no calming him down or comforting. Just sounded like coldness.
Societymumsnet.com

Guardian Article from 2012 about gender (Comments fascinating)

I was reading back some of the articles that the Guardian's new agony aunt (Phillipa Perry) had written. This one ( www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2012/feb/23/gender-dysphoria-tyranny-of-normal ) dates from 2012. I thought her attitude and the comments were fascinating, particularly given the direction the Guardian has taken since. Add message | Report | See...
Mental Healthlegaltalknetwork.com

Mental Health in the Legal Profession

Mental health problems have long been a prevalent issue amongst both law students and practicing lawyers, but have things gotten better as the profession has sought to increase awareness and reduce the stigma surrounding these concerns? Meg Steenburgh welcomes Patrick Krill for a broad discussion on legal field mental health and his extensive research and work in this area. Patrick offers invaluable perspectives on how to be in tune with your own mental health and how to seek help when you need it.
Public Safetyworcesterobserver.co.uk

PCC pledges to give stalking and abuse victims a voice

WEST Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion has pledged to put victims and survivors first and called upon West Mercia Police to do more for victims of stalking, domestic abuse and violence. As part of a virtual holding to account with the Chief Constable, he aims to achieve a...
KidsTelegraph

Holes in safety net grow wider as task of protecting children overwhelms family courts

Family courts deal with some of the most appalling crimes that come before the legal system – neglect and abuse where babies and children are the victims. And in the last few years there has been a dramatic jump in such cases, up 30 per cent from 14,788 in 2011 to 19,152 in 2017. Today the number is still above 18,000 each year, over 3,000 more than a decade ago.
HomelessThe Guardian

High court ruling leaves refused asylum seekers at risk of homelessness

A high court judge has quashed a ruling that said refused asylum seekers who are destitute must be given accommodation during the pandemic until all Covid restrictions are lifted. At least 1,000 asylum seekers currently in accommodation are thought to be affected by Tuesday’s decision and are now at risk...
Societyasecondchance-kinship.com

How to be an Ally for LGBTQ+ Youth

Here are five ways to let LGBTQ+ youth know you support them!. Although we’re progressing as a community, many LGBTQ+ teens may feel out of place. If an LGBTQ+ teen expresses themselves to you, JUST LISTEN. Be Willing to Learn. There are several terms used within the LGBTQ+ community, such...
The Independent

Three-quarters of domestic abuse investigations closed by police without charge, watchdog finds

Police are dropping investigations into three quarters of domestic abuse-related crimes reported to them, a watchdog has found.HM Inspectorate of Constabulary said more and more victims were “not getting justice”, and being left at risk as perpetrators go free.Inspector Zoë Billingham said the rate at which investigations are closed early was “high and worsening”.She added: “The situation has worsened considerably over the past five years, to the extent that on average the police now decide not to continue to investigate three in every four domestic crimes reported to them. “Many forces are unable to explain why these figures are so...
Upworthy

Mom of terminally ill child responds to abusive note she received for parking in disabled spot

The mom of a terminally ill child was furious after she found a hateful note on the windshield of her car, accusing her of stealing the parking spot reserved for disabled people at a hospital. Emma Doherty's child, Bobby has gone through countless operations and spent half his life in intensive care. She elaborated on her child's condition on Facebook and replied to the nasty message, reminding people that all disabilities are not visible. Doherty asked people not to write passive-aggressive hateful messages or judge people before actually knowing what they are going through. She found the hateful message on her car when they visited the Alder Hey Children’s hospital in Liverpool, England, reported The Huffington Post.