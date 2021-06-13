Children’s access to online porn fuels sexual harassment, says commissioner

We live in a terraced house so hear a lot through the walls as all our neighbours in the row must do. Last night, we were woken to hear the little boy next door screaming and crying, calling out for his daddy. His room is right next to ours. The mum came in shouting at him to go to sleep. He was saying he was scared and something about monsters so we presumed he'd probably had a bad dream. He continued to cry and the mum just lost it and smacked him a couple of times. She said, "don't you raise a hand to me, you want to take me". The dad came in but that didn't seem to help, he just said stop being a baby. The boy crying and parents shouting must have gone on for 1-2 hours. We later heard the mum say, "do you want a harder one" and "do you want your arse to be redder than it already is". There was no calming him down or comforting. Just sounded like coldness.