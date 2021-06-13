Cancel
Video Games

Blue_Rover

psnprofiles.com
 9 days ago

Can I second that well done! I have been hunting about for this issue and couldn't find anything. Trophies are firing but nothing appears in the trophy list. I too have tweeted the account but heard nothing. I get an error when I try and sync trophies now but it's not affecting other games and the game generates an error that I can report to Sony when I close the game which is a little strange .. Really enjoying the game though. It's got a great ambience too it and just feels great skipping about exploring...

forum.psnprofiles.com
#Rover
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Technology
News Break
SONY
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Best PvE weapons in Destiny 2

In Destiny 2, the majority interaction that players will have with the world is shooting something in it. As such, the weapons that you use each season are extremely important. Weapons comes and go in Destiny 2, and balance changes and patches can mean that last season’s hotness become this season’s old junk.
Video Gamesnewsdio.com

Raid Shadow Legends Copypasta

Raid Shadow Legends Copypasta was released in 2019, and since then, it has taken the world by a storm as the most popular mobile game. With rich graphics, appealing visuals, and a smooth animation interface, this game has the potential to keep the players invested in it. The game is a part of the RPG Project. The robust storyline of the game has added to its further fame. Come on! Let’s not delay anymore and get straight into knowing what exactly is Raid Shadow Legends Copypasta.
Video Gamesfantasyflightgames.com

Heroes of Legend

Introducing the Print-and-Play Heroes of Legend for Legend of the Five Rings: The Card Game is now available to download. Read on for more information on this exciting addition to the game from Game Designer Tyler Parrot. While the Under Fu Leng’s Shadow expansion serves as a capstone to Legend...
Video GamesTwinfinite

Mario Golf Super Rush Preload & Unlock Times

It’s been seven long years since we last received a new entry in the Mario Golf series, but the wait is finally over. Mario Golf: Super Rush comes to Switch bringing with it some classic Mushroom Kingdom-style golfing action, as well as some fresh takes on the sport, too. With a roster packed with iconic characters… and King Bob-Omb, players are sure to find a character they’re happy taking round the vibrant and colorful courses in the game. If you just can’t wait to begin playing, you may be wondering what the Mario Golf: Super Rush preload and unlock times are.
Video Gamesgameinfinitus.com

Biomutant Update 2.05 Patch 1.5.1 Patch Details

Biomutant has been updated to version 2.05 today on PS4, and 1.5.1 on PC. The full patch notes for this update can be seen below. Biomutant has recently received a major update that has increased the level cap and implemented a number of fixes. The update that was released today is only out for PS4 and PC. This update patches the game to fix the issue with the new game plus character stuck inside the arc, and for fixing the new game plus menu that did not appear after beating the game. You can find out the details for this update with the patch notes given below.
Video Games
SVG

Cyberpunk 2077 On PS4 Is So Lonely

Gamers knew that CD Projekt Red left plenty of content out of "Cyberpunk 2077," but they didn't know that even more content would have to get the axe before the game would start to work on the PS4. After pulling "Cyberpunk 2077" from the PlayStation Store, Sony promised the game would return when it was playable on its consoles. Now, the game has returned to PlayStation's online storefronts, but with a catch.
Video Gamesjioforme.com

COROMON is a great game — GeekTyrant

Koromon Is an upcoming game for TRAGsoft and Freedom Games. It’s mainly billed as a monster tame title, and fans are excited. A free demo is available on Steam. The FreedomGames team has allowed us to play a little more games on E3. The game will be released on Nintendo Switch and PC in the first quarter of 2022, and my thoughts are:
Video Gamesgodisageek.com

Super Magbot launches on PC and Nintendo Switch

Team17 and Astral Pixel have today launched magnetic puzzle-platformer Super Magbot on PC and Nintendo Switch. Super Magbot sees players guide the robotic Magbot as he tries to save his home planet of MagTek from the peril tearing through the planetary system of Magnetia. Although incapable of jumping, Magbot is armed with powerful magnetic abilities that help him traverse the many traps, platforms, and enemies he’ll encounter throughout the galaxy.
Video Gamesgamedev.net

DEV LOG 6/20/21

So one thing I noticed today was that, all the time I originally spent at the start, adding the script/dialogue I wrote for all of the characters and NPC's? That was all done at the wrong time. I mean, it wasn't a "waste of time" exactly, but it didn't push the game towards a "completed" state because technically, I could have made the game without most of that dialogue. What I'm saying is, even though the dialogue adds information and deepens the world, making it more vibrant with knowledge and lore, making it more real and believable, it isn't necessary for the game to actually be completed. Some of the dialogue could be cut out from the npc's and the game's story and essential plot could still be written from start to end.
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

The Falconeer: Warrior Edition on PS5 Runs at 4K and 60 FPS, Targets 60 FPS on Switch - News

The Falconeer launched as an Xbox console exclusive in November 2020 and are now in development for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch. The Falconeer developer Tomas Sala in an interview with GamingBolt revealed the game will run at 4K resolution and 60 frames per second on the PlayStation 5, on the PlayStation 4 Pro at 1440p, and on the base PlayStation 4 it will run in a mix of 1080p and 900p upscaled.
Video Gamesgameinfinitus.com

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 Update 1.03 Patch Details

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts has been updated to version 1.03 today by CI Games. The full patch notes for this update can be seen below. This update has brought a number of changes and fixes in the game including a challenge that was not unlocked properly, tweaking some of the mechanics in the Deadeye difficulty, and more. You can find out the complete patch notes for this update below.
Video Gamesislcollective.com

irregular verbs game by Ava

This ppt game is created and designed by my top student Ava Bageri. In this game, there are several slides that teachers can use to work on irregular verbs. the game is so fun and creative, so enjoy playing with it. The present downloadable teaching material is best suited for...
Video GamesRPGamer

Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights Out on PC, Switch

2D action RPG Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights is out now on PC and Nintendo Switch. The game is available digitally for $24.99/€24.99/£21.99 and comes with English, Japanese, French, German, Spanish, Korean, Chinese (Simplified and Traditional), Italian, Portuguese, and Russian language support. A new launch trailer can be viewed below.
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Battlefield 2042's announcement octupled Battlefield 4's player count

Pity the poor Battlefield 4 players of Boring, Oregon. Battlefield 2042's announcement caused an uptick in players in the US West server region, leading to long server queues for the eight-year-old FPS. The influx of players was large enough for EA to spin up more server capacity to help players get back to the game.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Starfield Trailer From E3 2021 Entirely on Game Engine

A developer from Bethesda Softworks has revealed that the trailer of Starfield presented at E3 2021 was created entirely on the game's engine. The first and one of the biggest titles shown during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase was the space RPG Starfield. The game's atmospheric trailer made quite an impression and gave us a foretaste of what awaits us on November 11, 2022, when the game will be released. And literally, because one of the developers - Keith Beltramini, who deals with lighting in Bethesda games - revealed that the video was created entirely with Creation Engine 2 technology, without the use of any cinematic tools.
Video Gamesgameinfinitus.com

Subnautica Below Zero Update 01.010.002 Patch Details

Subnautica Below Zero has been updated to version 01.010.002 today on PS5. The full patch notes for this update can be seen below. As shared by Unknown Worlds, this update resolves two core issues with the game that could lead to crashes on the PS5. Based on their tweet, this patch was only released for the PS5. You can find out the details on this update as shared by the developers below.
Video Gamesgamespace.com

Red Solstice 2 – Survivors Launches for PC on Steam

505 Games and Ironward have announced that Red Solstice 2 – Survivors has officially launched for PC via Steam. The game continues the story of the original Red Solstice game and brings new features and enhancements to the series including real-time tactical gameplay, co-op game modes, and much more. For the next several days, players can purchase the game for 10% off in one of two versions: Base version for $29.99 or Executor Bundle which includes the base game, the OST, a digital artbook, and an in-game armor skin for $41.96. Each of the premium items can also be purchased separately.