Tour of Britain

By vincesummerskRoxcBTr
BikeRadar
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStopped for a mid ride coffee in Lauder and met the route director for this years Tour of Britain! They were designing the route for the Hawick to Edinburgh stage in September with the local police.

forum.bikeradar.com
#Tour Of Britain#Coffee#Edinburgh#Uk
