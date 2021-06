AC Milan must now move into gear and secure Hakan Calhanoglu’s replacement given that he is all set to sign for Inter, with several options touted. MilanNews writes that the type of operation will be as follows: either a signing at low cost or a loan operation with an option to buy, like the deal which say Fikayo Tomori arrive from Chelsea. The project involves a mix between young players and experienced players, and that is why neither can be discounted in the pursuit of a new attacking midfielder.