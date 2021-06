Prabal Gurung hosted a screening of In the Heights for his fashion friends a couple of weeks ago. Its stars Leslie Grace and Melissa Barrera joined him, as did the movie’s director Jon M. Chu. On his Instagram later that night Gurung plugged the movie: “You will fall in love with cinemas again and realize life is indeed stronger in color.” The mood and spirit of that New York tale seems to have rubbed off on him. For resort he spent a day in Chinatown bustling from spot to spot shooting the new collection. It had been inspired by the young people he encountered at marches and protests against Asian discrimination earlier this year, their body positivity and the freedom with which he saw them dressing.