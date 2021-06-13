Cancel
Politics

Meet Jesse, the new coordinator at The Funhouse

By News
Islands Sounder
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSubmitted by The Funhouse Commons. The Funhouse Commons is thrilled to announce Jesse Fabrikant will be joining us as our new Mentor Program Coordinator!. Fabrikant moved to Orcas Island from Davis, California in 2019 when his partner was offered a job at Sucia State Marine Park. Fabrikant shares, “We moved...

www.islandssounder.com
State
California State
#Youth Leadership#Community Service#Low Income Housing#The Funhouse Commons#Sucia State Marine Park#Funhouse#The Mentor Program
Jobs
hesston.edu

Visit Coordinator

Hesston College seeks applicants for Visit Coordinator to work in our Admissions department. This position will coordinate and supervise all individual campus student visits, group visits, open houses, and special admissions-related events. This position will also hire, train and lead the Student Ambassador team. Key requirements include strong organizational, communication...
Advocacygoodwinconnections.org

Program Coordinator

As one of Seattle’s longest-running nonprofits (est. 1907), Goodwin Connections has been supporting student parents with the cost of childcare since the early 90s. Our program is an equitable solution to providing access to higher education and early learning opportunities for traditionally underserved families. We know that educational opportunities are...
Olympia, WAOlympian

Olympia hires new homeless response coordinator

The city of Olympia has hired a new homeless response coordinator to replace Teal Russell, who moved last month to the Crisis Response Unit. New hire Kim Kondrat may be a familiar name to those in the homeless outreach community. She previously led community outreach at Saint Michael Parish, an Olympia church that runs an overnight shelter during cold weather season.
Jobsggwash.org

Meet our new summer interns!

This summer, GGWash is thrilled to welcome Natalia Ríos Martínez, Josh Montgomery-Patt, and Abby Wester to our team. Natalia and Josh are both supporting our community development work, and Abby will be writing for the publication. You’ll see more posts from all of them over the course of the summer and we’re excited to see what we’ll learn from them.
South Orange, NJshu.edu

Core Welcomes New Coordinator of Core I

Dr. Elizabeth Redwine, Coordinator of Core I: Journey of Transformation. Inside the Core, we are happy to announce that we will have a new Coordinator for Core I: Journey of Transformation, Dr. Elizabeth Redwine. Elizabeth Brewer Redwine is a Lecturer in the English Department. She teaches, in addition to her English Department courses, service learning sections of Journey of Transformation and Christianity and Culture in Dialogue in the University Core. In May, she published Gender, Performance, and Authorship at the Abbey Theater with Oxford UP, and her co-edited volume, Tagore and Yeats: A Postcolonial Re-envisioning, with Amrita Ghosh, comes out this fall. She is active in her community and received the 2018 Freedom Award from the West Orange Human Relations Commission and West Orange Township at the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration. She has been teaching in the Core for many years, and I am thrilled to welcome her on board to the group of Coordinators who work closely with the faculty and the Director, as well as serving on the Signature Course Curriculum Committee and the Core Advisory Board to the Director.
Agricultureagupdate.com

New coordinator to foster conservation

Tara Daun is a new Farmer-Led Watershed Council coordinator for the Wisconsin Farmers Union. She will work with councils in Dunn, Pierce, Polk and St. Croix counties of Wisconsin. Daun will work with the groups to increase farmer engagement, build capacity, expand participation in incentive programs, coordinate water testing and...
Appleton, WIFox11online.com

Appleton hires new diversity coordinator

APPLETON (WLUK) -- The city of Appleton has hired a new Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Coordinator. Terrence "Timber" Smith begins his new job June 21. He most recently worked at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh as the veterans resource coordinator and an admissions counselor. Smith has also worked for the Appleton...
Diabetescreehealth.org

CBHSSJB welcomes Roberta Petawabano as new Coordinator of Current Services for Mistissini CMC

Content Roberta became a registered nurse in 2008 after graduating from Heritage College. She first began working in Ontario at the Queensway Carleton Hospital, gaining experience as a new graduate. While working full-time, she further pursued her nursing studies at the University of Ottawa. However, she felt the need to return home to give back to the community and all of Eeyou Istchee.
Kidsfaams.org

Interagency Coordinating Council for Children and Youth Meets June 22

Just a reminder that the first meeting of the Interagency Coordinating Council for Children and Youth (ICCCY) is June 22, 2021 at 10:30 AM. The meeting will be held via Zoom. Please register at this link if you would like to attend. All meetings are open to the public and...
Columbia County, NYhudsonvalley360.com

Columbia County Habitat for Humanity welcomes new ReStore manager and communications and engagement coordinator

HUDSON — Columbia County Habitat for Humanity welcomes new ReStore Manager William Stegemann and Communications and Engagement Coordinator Jessica Sommerfeldt to their Hudson team. Stegemann is a former business process consultant and senior program manager whose work has brought him from New York to California and back again. A graduate...
Austin, TXsoulciti.com

Great Things Come in Threes: Austin Public Health Leadership

If asked to imagine a conversation with Austin's Assistant City Manager for Health & Environment, the Interim Director of Austin Public Health (APH) and the Director of the Austin Health Authority (AHA), you’d be forgiven for being completely wrong about what such a meeting might be like. Post Views: 2.
Advocacytheorcasonian.com

Senior Center welcomes new Companion Services Coordinator

The Orcas Senior Center (OSC) non-profit is thrilled to welcome Jim Glozier as the new Companion Services Coordinator. This program currently encompasses both Hearts and Hands and Buddy Check-In. Jim has the background and experience that will allow the OSC to expand the program to more services over the coming years.
Entertainmentasiwny.org

Best Wishes for Arts Access Coordinator, Jess Trainor

It’s never easy to say goodbye to someone as genuine, hardworking, and caring as Jess Trainor. But the time has come and we wish her nothing but the very best as she moves on to her next great adventure in Missouri. Jess has been instrumental in running and growing the...
Charlotte, NCAxios

Campaign Coordinator

Founded in 1932, and led by internationally renowned Music Director Christopher Warren-Green, the Charlotte Symphony is the largest arts employer in the region. We employ 58 professional full-time orchestra musicians, serve two diverse youth orchestras, and offer significant educational programming for our communities. Today, we continue as a 21st-century orchestra, responsive to and engaged in the narrative of our community, and opting to employ music as a tool for building community and as an agent for change.
Summit County, COSummit Daily News

Mind Springs Health hires new program director, promotes program coordinator

Mind Springs Health recently announced that it hired Becky Heldt as its new program director and that it promoted Marshall “Alex” Kowal to program coordinator. According to a news release, Heldt “brings a broad background to the position” and has held numerous senior management positions within the behavioral health field in Wisconsin. She recently relocated to Summit County to work in Mind Springs’ Frisco office.
Jobsspringscareers.com

Materials Coordinator

Coordinates daily activities and/or flow of work for an assigned product or cost center. Oversees and evaluates orientation and training of assigned associates. Monitors and reports compliance with departmental policies and procedures. Communicates with end users and vendors to confirm and track orders. Follows up on outstanding orders, provides customers...
Tompkins County, NYithaca.com

New Recycling Guidelines Brochure Now Available

The new 2021-22 Tompkins County Curbside Recycling Guidelines brochure is now available. The brochure is produced by the Tompkins County Department of Recycling and Materials Management (TCRMM) and covers the 12-month period from July 2021 through June 2022. The publication includes a recycling pick-up calendar and valuable information about curbside...
Salida, COMountain Mail

CMC hires new concurrent enrollment coordinator

Colorado Mountain College Salida has hired Keirstan (Keri) Vignale as its new concurrent enrollment coordinator. As a CMC employee, Vignale will work closely with local high school students and staff to advise and support students taking CMC classes. “We are incredibly excited to have Keri join our staff team and...
Nashville, TNfranklinis.com

PARTHENON PUBLIC RELATIONS WELCOMES NEW ACCOUNT COORDINATOR

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Parthenon Public Relations is excited to welcome Anne Henley Walker as the company’s Account Coordinator. As Account Coordinator, Walker’s responsibilities will include writing, media relations and client service. “Anne Henley’s expertise, strong writing skills and knowledge of the media industry makes her the ideal fit for Parthenon...