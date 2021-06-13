Meet Jesse, the new coordinator at The Funhouse

Dr. Elizabeth Redwine, Coordinator of Core I: Journey of Transformation. Inside the Core, we are happy to announce that we will have a new Coordinator for Core I: Journey of Transformation, Dr. Elizabeth Redwine. Elizabeth Brewer Redwine is a Lecturer in the English Department. She teaches, in addition to her English Department courses, service learning sections of Journey of Transformation and Christianity and Culture in Dialogue in the University Core. In May, she published Gender, Performance, and Authorship at the Abbey Theater with Oxford UP, and her co-edited volume, Tagore and Yeats: A Postcolonial Re-envisioning, with Amrita Ghosh, comes out this fall. She is active in her community and received the 2018 Freedom Award from the West Orange Human Relations Commission and West Orange Township at the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration. She has been teaching in the Core for many years, and I am thrilled to welcome her on board to the group of Coordinators who work closely with the faculty and the Director, as well as serving on the Signature Course Curriculum Committee and the Core Advisory Board to the Director.