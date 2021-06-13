AstraZeneca Shots Have Good Risk-Benefit Profile for Over 60s, Says EMA Official

AstraZeneca , the British-Swedish pharmaceutical group and developer of the world's most used COVID-19 vaccine, had a positive outcome in a court case brought by the European Union over its contract to deliver vaccine to the bloc. The European Commission, the EU's executive body, had requested 120 million vaccine doses cumulatively by the end of June 2021, and a total of 300 million doses by the end of September 2021. AstraZeneca said the judge ordered delivery of 80.2 million doses by 27 September 2021. All other measures sought by the European Commission have been dismissed, and in particular the Court found that the European Commission has no exclusivity or right of priority over all other contracting parties. The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, also claimed victory saying: "This decision confirms the position of the Commission: AstraZeneca did not live up to the commitments it made in the contract."