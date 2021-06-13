Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Variant's run risks next easing in U.K.

Arkansas Online
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON -- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson gave a strong hint Saturday that the next planned relaxation of coronavirus restrictions in England this month will be delayed as a result of the spread of the delta variant first identified in India. In a series of interviews, Johnson conceded that he...

www.arkansasonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Security#Europe#Uk#British#Indian#Sky News#Russian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
India
News Break
FDA
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
Country
South Africa
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Country
Saudi Arabia
Related
Public Healthwcn247.com

Doctors urge delay in next lockdown easing in England

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s main doctors’ union has joined calls for the next planned lockdown easing in England to be delayed as figures showed new coronavirus cases across the U.K. running at their highest level since late February. Government figures showed that another 8,125 new cases were recorded on Friday. That’s the highest figure since Feb. 26 and means that the 7-day average, which smooths out daily fluctuations, has increased threefold over the past month. The British Medical Association said a “sensible delay” would help keep a lid on infections as it would allow more people to be vaccinated with first and second doses, particularly younger people who are seeing the highest proportion of infections.
HealthMedicalXpress

Delta variant could cause significant third wave in the U.K.

Imperial's latest modeling suggests the Delta variant could lead to a significant third wave of hospitalisations and deaths. The Imperial College COVID-19 Response Team says that cases are growing rapidly and could lead to a wave of hospitalizations and deaths on a similar scale to the winter wave. There is...
WorldPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Boris Johnson to Extend U.K. COVID Lockdown After Spread of Indian Variant

Boris Johnson promised that June 21 was going to be ‘Freedom Day’ in the U.K., when 15 months of stringent COVID-19 restrictions were finally lifted. But the British PM is due to delay the partying for four more weeks Monday because of the spread of a more infectious coronavirus variant first detected in India, the BBC reported. Britain suffered more than 127,000 deaths in two brutal waves of COVID, making it among the world’s worst-hit countries, but deaths have almost dried up because of the success of its vaccination programme—so far, 80 percent of the adult population has received at least one jab and 60 percent are fully vaccinated. The so-called Delta variant has seen cases climb back up, especially among younger people, and scientists warned that hospitals could come under pressure if rules on indoor gatherings and mask-wearing were lifted. Health Minister Edward Argar told the BBC that a four-week delay would allow 10 million people to get a second jab of COVID vaccine.
Public HealthArkansas Online

Economy in U.K. rises 2.3% in April as lockdowns ease

LONDON -- The easing of lockdown restrictions in April helped the British economy grow at its fastest rate since July and regain further ground lost during the coronavirus pandemic, official figures showed Friday. The Office for National Statistics said the economy grew by 2.3% during April, which saw the reopening...
Worldarcamax.com

COVID delta variant doubles risk of hospitalization in study

People infected with COVID-19’s delta variant, first detected in India, are more than twice as likely to end up in the hospital than with the alpha variant identified in the U.K. last year. Vaccines from Pfizer Inc. and AstraZeneca Plc protect against delta, researchers said Monday. They found the shot...
Public HealthAOL Corp

U.K. PM Keeps England's Restrictions In Place

The United Kingdom's prime minister is keeping England's pandemic restrictions in place until mid July after pressure from health experts. England was set to reopen next week. Even with a relatively strong vaccination effort, prime minister Boris Johnson said it's "sensible to wait just a little longer" as Britain tries to beat back a COVID surge.
Public HealthBBC

Covid: Unvaccinated most at risk from Delta variant

Nearly two-thirds of people infected with the Delta variant, and more than half of those who have died with it, have not had a Covid vaccine at all, the latest official data suggests. There have been nearly 30,000 new UK cases of the variant in the past week. The Public...
SoccerPosted by
Newsweek

Italy Imposes New Travel Rules in Bid to Stave Off U.K. Variant

Italy will require people who arrive from Britain to quarantine for five days and take a coronavirus test starting Monday in response to concerns about the Delta variant. Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza said Friday that he signed the order in response to the spike in Delta-related cases of the virus in Britain. The variant is responsible for over 90 percent of new infections in the U.K. but has not been widely detected in Italy.
Public HealthArkansas Online

Employers clamor for more aid after U.K. delays easing of virus rules

LONDON -- The British government Tuesday fended off calls to provide more financial support to businesses and workers suffering from its decision to delay lifting coronavirus restrictions until July 19. Although many restrictions were eased in recent weeks, a number of businesses, particularly in the hospitality and entertainment sectors, have...
WorldRoscommon Herald

North’s easing of Covid restrictions delayed over Delta variant spread

A planned easing of Covid-19 restrictions in Northern Ireland has been pushed back to July 5th amid concerns over the Delta variant. The Executive Office said the speed at which the variant, first identified in India, is spreading across the community is “very worrying”. Measures including a return of live...
Public HealthPosted by
Newsweek

U.K. Reports Over 8K new COVID Cases, Most From Delta Variant

The United Kingdom has recorded 8,125 new COVID cases, a majority from the Delta variant, the highest infection rate recorded there since Feb. 26, the Associated Press reported. There are concerns that the removal of social distancing restrictions will be delayed in England, which was supposed to lift them on...
Economywealthmanagement.com

Home-Working Boom Risks Loss of 6 Million U.K. Professional Jobs

(Bloomberg)—One in five jobs based in the U.K. could be outsourced to other countries in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, threatening the loss of well-paid white collar employment. That’s according to the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change, which warned that 5.9 million “anywhere” workers -- from graphic designers...