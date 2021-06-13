Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

France's OVHcloud about to announce IPO plan - source

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago

PARIS, June 13 (Reuters) - French cloud computing services provider OVHcloud is about to set out its plan to list the company’s shares on Euronext’s Paris stock exchange, a source close to the matter said, confirming an earlier report by weekly JDD.

The announcement will include a timetable for the initial public offering (IPO), which would be one of France’s biggest this year and could value the company at several billion euros, according to several analysts, the source said.

JDD reported that OVHcloud would make the announcement on Monday.

Founded by Octave Klaba in 1999, OVHcloud competes mostly with U.S. firms such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft’s Azure and Google Cloud, which dominate the market.

Based in Roubaix near Belgium, OVHcloud employs 2,450 people and has 32 data centres worldwide. It generated 600 million euros ($726 million) in sales in 2019.

In March, a fire destroyed one of OVHcloud’s four data centres in Strasbourg, in eastern France, disrupting millions of websites, knocking out government agencies’ portals, banks, shops, news websites and a chunk of the .FR web space, according to internet monitors.

The incident occurred shortly after OVHcloud announced plans for a potential initial public offering of its shares. ($1 = 0.8260 euros) (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

Reuters

Reuters

134K+
Followers
163K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#France#Amazon Web Services#Cloud Computing Services#Google Cloud#Ipo#Ovhcloud#Euronext#Paris Stock Exchange
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Business
News Break
AWS
Country
Belgium
News Break
Economy
News Break
Stock Market
Related
Businessmorningstar.com

Mister Spex Sets Price Range for Planned IPO

Mister Spex SE said Tuesday that it has set the price range for its planned initial public offering at between 23 euros and 27 euros ($27.41-$32.18) per share, implying a market capitalization of around EUR763 million-EUR895 million. The Berlin-based eyewear retailer said the offering consists of up to 15 million...
Businesswealthx.com

SentinelOne Eyes Over $7 Billion Valuation In IPO

Cybersecurity firm SentinelOne Inc, backed by billionaire investor Daniel Loeb’s hedge fund Third Point, is aiming for a valuation of over $7 billion in its U.S. initial public offering (IPO), according to a regulatory filing on Monday. SentinelOne, whose other investors include venture capital backers Tiger Global, Sequoia Capital and...
Businesswraltechwire.com

NetApp steps up efforts in cloud market, acquires French analytics firm

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – NetApp, which has a significant presence in RTP, is making another move to enhance its cloud computing offerings by acquiring France-based Data Mechanics. NetApp is battling to grow sales in a fast-expanding cloud market where Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, Google and IBM/Red Hat are major players....
Economykitco.com

China's Full truck Alliance raises $1.6 billion in U.S. IPO

(Reuters) - China's Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd raised nearly $1.6 billion through a U.S. initial public offering on Tuesday, giving it a valuation of around $20.6 billion and marking another high-profile Chinese float in New York this year. The trucking startup, which styles itself as the "Uber for trucks,"...
Industryyicaiglobal.com

ChemChina’s Syngenta Eyes Shanghai IPO

(Yicai Global) June 22 -- Syngenta Group, the Swiss agrochemical giant owned by China National Chemical Corp, has started the process of going public on the Shanghai stock exchange’s Nasdaq-like Star Market, according to the Shanghai Securities Regulatory Bureau website. The initial public offering could boost Basel-based Syngenta’s valuation to...
Businessindiatechdesk.com

Softbank’s $100 million infusion makes MindTickle a unicorn, India’s tally reaches 50

As SoftBank, the Japanese investment giant continues its deal-making spree, India’s unicorn tally touches the 50 mark. Its latest is a $100 million top-up in software firm MindTickle, valuing it at a billion dollars. Around 16 startups bagged unicorn status in 2021 with this latest entrant. Pune-based MindTickle is close to finalizing a $100-million funding round from Softbank’s Vision Fund 2, taking the company’s valuation to $1.1 billion. Last year, Softbank had invested $100 million in the company at a valuation of $500 million.
Marketslatinfinance.com

Vasconia plans to price IPO next week

Mexican steel and aluminum products company Grupo Vasconia could raise as much as MXN598 million ($29.4 million) in an initial public offering (IPO) set to price on June 29, a source involved in the deal told LatinFinance. Mexico City-based Vasconia plans to issue from 15.3 million to 17.6 million shares in the target range of MXN29.00 to MXN34.00 per share in its market debut on the BMV stock exchange, it said in a preliminary prospectus. It will use the proceeds to fund its expansion plans, i.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Share buybacks remain an option for SoftBank, says CEO Son

TOKYO, June 23 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T) CEO Masayoshi Son said on Wednesday share buybacks remain an option, amid a slide in the conglomerate's shares. "Buybacks are always on my mind as an important option but when and how big requires balanced thinking," Son said at SoftBank's annual shareholders' meeting, adding that the group also needs to consider alternative uses of its capital.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Japan's Nikkei rises on consumer boost; transport stocks cap gains

TOKYO, June 23 (Reuters) - Japan’s benchmark Nikkei index inched higher on Wednesday as a rally in consumer-related growth stocks outweighed losses in transport sectors. The Nikkei 225 rose 0.07% to 28,902.77 by 0212 GMT, while the broader Topix edged down 0.33% to 1,953.03. The Nikkei saw its biggest rise in 2021 on Tuesday.
Business104.1 WIKY

Soho House plans New York IPO

LONDON (Reuters) -The Soho House private members club plans an initial public offering in New York under the name of Membership Collective Group Inc even though it has never been profitable. “Soho House has begun the process for an initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange, with plans...
Businesskfgo.com

Buffett-backed Nubank in talks to hire U.S. IPO underwriters -sources

(Reuters) – Nubank, the Brazilian digital bank backed by Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway, has invited investment banks to pitch for roles on its upcoming initial public offering (IPO) in the United States, people familiar with the matter said on Monday. Nubank’s founder and Chief Executive David Vélez had said as...
Businesskfgo.com

Database company Couchbase files for U.S. IPO

(Reuters) – Database software firm Couchbase Inc on Monday registered for a U.S. initial public offering (IPO), according to a regulatory filing, as demand for data storage and processing soars from the remote working wave brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Reuters reported in March that Couchbase could be valued...
Businessnewpaper24.com

LVMH groups up with Google Cloud for AI and cloud-based innovation – NEWPAPER24

LVMH groups up with Google Cloud for AI and cloud-based innovation. THE WHAT? LVMH and Google Cloud have introduced a strategic partnership to speed up innovation and develop new cloud-based synthetic intelligence options. THE DETAILS The collaboration will help the posh model conglomerate’s human expertise by offering new AI and...
Lookout, CAsiliconangle.com

Lookout expands Google Cloud partnership with new BeyondCorp integrations

Cybersecurity company Lookout Inc. today announced an expanded partnership with Google Cloud to deliver endpoint-to-cloud security to organizations around the world. Under the new partnership, Lookout has delivered new BeyondCorp Alliance product integrations and debuted its Lookout Mobile Endpoint Security solution on Google Cloud Marketplace. BeyondCorp is Google LLC’s implementation...
Economymobileworldlive.com

Microsoft eyes China cloud growth

Microsoft began mulling a major expansion of its cloud business in China, with plans to add four new data centres by early 2022, Bloomberg reported. The software giant announced in March it would add a new data centre in China’s Hebei province. It currently uses six data centres in eastern and northern regions operated by 21Vianet Group.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Spain's Primafrio postpones its planned IPO

MADRID, June 21 (Reuters) - Spanish family-owned logistics operator Primafrio said on Monday it had decided to postpone its initial public offering as it awaits for better market conditions. “The company and the selling shareholder, following consultation with the joint global coordinators of the offering, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley...