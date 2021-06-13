Stories from the Hall of Fame Archive: Benny Friedman a quarterback pioneer

Quarterback often is called the most important position in sports. “The quarterback position calls for a person with a lot of internal poise, presence and confidence, and a person who is able to focus down the field while people are naturally trying to crash into him,” Hall of Fame coach Bill Walsh said. “It takes a unique person, and by decree, quarterbacks do it. But the great ones are able to stand up to the pass rush, throw accurately down the field, and they have instincts – just basic instincts they were born with and even intuitive instincts. You see that in the Hall of Fame-type of player.”