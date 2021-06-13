CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

NASA Is Planning Their First-Ever Visit to the Dark Side of the Moon

By Store
hypebeast.com
 2021-06-13

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time in its history, NASA is planning a mission to the dark side of the Moon. The new plans involve three commercial delivery missions to the Moon’s surface, which will take place across multiple trips per year in order to aid in scientific research into Earth’s nearest neighbor....

