If you’re not hip to GMO Stax yet, then you’re officially living under a bridge. Hailing from the now popular Detroit area, GMO Stax has been surrounded by nothing but superstars from Hotboii all the way to Memphis’ Pooh Shiesty. Usually, this is the biggest indication that Stax will be a star but when you hear his music you realize that the music is the driving force. Now, as he continues to solidify his catalog, GMO connects with GMO Streetz and YBN Lil Bro for another fire video and song for “Certified.” Both this song and Stax is certified so you’re not going to want to sleep on this one. Tap in.