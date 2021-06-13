Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

What can Euro 2016 teach us about Scotland's chances this time?

BBC
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRemember Iceland and their Viking Thunderclap? What about Xherdan Shaqiri's outrageous overhead kick goal for the Swiss? Or Hal Robson Kanu and his 'Cruyff turn' for Wales?. All three were magical moments from Euro 2016, a tournament that swept us up in a dizzyingly enjoyable summer of football. Five years...

www.bbc.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Xherdan Shaqiri
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wales#Swiss#Group F#Icelanders#Ni
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
News Break
Soccer
News Break
UEFA
Place
Europe
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
Scotland
Country
Portugal
News Break
Euro
News Break
Sports
Related
EuropeOxfam International

Teach us for what is coming

This report looks at what it is like to be a young person alone and seeking safety in Europe when turning 18. It paints a difficult situation with many shortcomings but also some promising practices. The main finding is there is no legal framework or specific support schemes for unaccompanied minors (UAMs) entering adulthood. This leaves many young people to fall through the gaps.
SoccerThe Guardian

What Euro 96 can teach us about life: make life easy for those around you and grind through the tricky bits

Warning: I am about to bang on about football. Reassurance: it’s not really about football. Players and ex-players are forever finding new ways of disappointing me and impressing me. Last week, it was the latter. I got to speak at length with a couple of key figures in the famous European Championships of 25 years ago, during which England were surprisingly brilliant until, unsurprisingly, going out to the Germans on penalties. I went to get their memories of Euro 96 but came away with something extra. From Tony Adams, who by then was in absolute crisis with his drinking, I heard how for that tournament he managed to get on the wagon, white-knuckled, one last time to be the team captain they all revered. From Teddy Sheringham, I got what I can only describe as four lessons in life.
The Guardian

Scotland’s long-awaited return at Euro 2020 can help lift a nation

There are parts of Scottish society that are untouched by the national football team’s return to a major tournament. It just does not feel that way. The all-consuming excitement – and expectation – resonates partly in the struggles of the Covid era but also depicts a country that has regained some pride.
MusicTelegraph

Yes Sir, I Can Boogie: how 1970s disco hit became Scotland's unofficial anthem for Euro 2020

Scotland can thank defender Andrew Considine for 1970s disco classic Yes Sir, I Can Boogie being adopted as their unofficial national anthem. In November, Scotland ensured an end to their 23-year absence from major men's tournaments by triumphing in the penalty shootout against Serbia. The celebrations went on long into the night in Belgrade and included the squad bouncing around the dressing room to Baccara's hit Yes Sir, I Can Boogie. The footage of which went viral after being posted by the Scottish National Team Instagram account.
WorldSkySports

Steve Clarke's Scotland can win Euro 2020, says former boss Craig Brown

Former Scotland manager Craig Brown has backed Steve Clarke's current squad to produce a shock at Euro 2020 and "go the distance". Scotland are gearing up for their first major tournament since the 1998 World Cup, following last November's memorable penalty shootout victory over Serbia that booked their place at the finals.
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Celtic, Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig in goalkeeper transfer race

A new goalkeeper might be near the top of Ange Postecoglou’s summer wishlist as he aims to rebuild this Celtic squad to the point where they can challenge for titles once again as soon as possible after a disappointing trophyless campaign. Vasilis Barkas, Scott Bain and Conor Hazard all got...
Soccergreekherald.com

Morata talks about Spain's chances in Euro 2020

Sevilla [Spain], June 20 (ANI): Spain forward Alvaro Morata has admitted that his side is struggling with the weight of expectations in the ongoing Euro 2020. Spain had to settle for a 1-1 draw against Poland on Saturday in the Euro 2020 and the side had all to do in their last game against Slovakia. Spain will now look ahead to their final Group E clash against Slovakia, which they must win to qualify for the round of 16.
UEFAfourfourtwo.com

Who can end Scotland’s goal drought at Euro 2020?

Scotland need to beat Croatia to progress in Euro 2020 but the big question is where are the goals coming from?. Steve Clarke’s side are the only team still to find the net at the European Championship finals ahead of their final Group D clash against Croatia at Hampden. Here,...
UEFASkySports

Billy Gilmour: Scotland midfielder tests positive for Covid-19

Billy Gilmour will isolate for 10 days after testing positive for coronavirus and will miss Scotland's crucial Euro 2020 game against Croatia on Tuesday. The 20-year-old made his full international debut against England on Friday, producing a man-of-the-match performance as Scotland claimed a goalless draw at Wembley. But he will...
UEFAThis Is Anfield

Xherdan Shaqiri broke a Switzerland record with stunning brace at Euros

Xherdan Shaqiri may be a bit-part player for Liverpool, but he is undoubtedly the star man for Switzerland, and he proved this with a record-breaking brace on Sunday. In three games at this summer’s Euros, Shaqiri has already played over a quarter of the minutes he clocked in the entirety of last season’s Premier League.
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Raheem Sterling says England players must ignore ‘over-reaction’ to Scotland Euro 2020 draw

Raheem Sterling believes that there is often an over-reaction to England’s results during major international tournaments and that there is more "panic" outside the camp than inside it after the goalless draw with Scotland.England were booed off the Wembley pitch by some supporters after the stalemate on Friday night, despite earning a point that leaves them in a strong position to reach Euro 2020’s knock-out stages.A win against the Czech Republic on Tuesday will guarantee that Gareth Southgate's side qualify as group winners but the failure to beat Scotland has led to some of the England manager's selections and...
Premier Leaguethebharatexpressnews.com

Arsenal midfielder in disarray after Juventus hatched plan likely to succeed

Arsenal are on track for more transfer heartache following the reveal of Juventus’ plan to land a Euro 2020 sensation linked to the Gunners. Arsenal have gone from disappointment to disappointment so far this summer. A move for Norwich playmaker Emi Buendia was hijacked in the later stages by Aston Villa. The Argentine had to fill the void left by Martin Odegaard, who now looks likely to stay with Real Madrid after the change of manager gave the Norwegian a second chance.