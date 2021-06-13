Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,208 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).www.com-unik.info