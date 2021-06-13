State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 10,170 Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 8,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.20, for a total transaction of $1,617,572.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,277,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,563,815.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.