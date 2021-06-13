State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 10,170 Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)
State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,170 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.05% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.www.com-unik.info