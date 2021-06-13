The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,545 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.