The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

DEO has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Diageo from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Diageo from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $188.33.