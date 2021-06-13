Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

By Trent Williams
com-unik.info
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

www.com-unik.info
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Carlyle Group Inc#Fifth Third Bancorp#Cg#Arkadios Wealth Advisors#Concord Wealth Partners#Barclays#Td Securities#Citigroup Inc#Peg#Thomson Reuters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Morgan Stanley
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
Stockstechinvestornews.com

Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $176,000 Position in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) by 52.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,000 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in GreenSky were worth $176,000 as […]
Stockscom-unik.info

UBS Group AG Cuts Stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 19.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,380 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Avalara were worth $5,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stockscom-unik.info

Prudential Financial Inc. Has $11.25 Million Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 380,173 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,977 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $11,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Marketscom-unik.info

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $328,000 Stock Position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,235 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stockscom-unik.info

Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 4,365 Shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksrivertonroll.com

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Purchases 47,770 Shares of Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 47,770 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,647,109.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 424B2 CITIGROUP INC

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Pricing Supplement No. 2021—USNCH8023 to Product Supplement No. EA-04-09 dated May 11, 2021,. Underlying Supplement No. 10 dated May 11, 2021, Prospectus Supplement and Prospectus each dated May 11, 2021. Filed Pursuant to Rule 424(b)(2) Registration Statement...
Marketscom-unik.info

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 115.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 384,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,904 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $10,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stockstickerreport.com

Diageo’s (DEO) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

DEO has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Diageo from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Diageo from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $188.33.
Stocksrivertonroll.com

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target Increased to $411.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $382.71.
Stockscom-unik.info

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 120,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Olin were worth $4,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stockscom-unik.info

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $263,000 Stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stockstechinvestornews.com

Troy Asset Management Ltd Lowers Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Troy Asset Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,335 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 48,217 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for […]
Stockstechinvestornews.com

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. Sells 148 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 3.7% of Grand […]
Stockscom-unik.info

LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 9,700 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 12.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $7,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Retailcom-unik.info

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Purchased by Thames Capital Management LLC

Thames Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 162.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,723 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 42,505 shares during the period. Ross Stores comprises 1.9% of Thames Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Thames Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $8,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stockscom-unik.info

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 1,704 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 48.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stockscom-unik.info

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) by 1,166.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stockscom-unik.info

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $86,000 Holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 500.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Celsius were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.