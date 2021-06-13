Cancel
Insider Selling: Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) CEO Sells 3,132 Shares of Stock

By Jared Coughlin
com-unik.info
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElastic (NYSE:ESTC) CEO Shay Banon sold 3,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $417,965.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,470,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,330,307.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

www.com-unik.info
UBS Group AG Cuts Stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 19.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,380 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Avalara were worth $5,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) Stock Rating Lowered by Needham & Company LLC

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SHSP. Craig Hallum reiterated a hold rating on shares of SharpSpring in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of SharpSpring from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered shares of SharpSpring from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.
Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $204,000 in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Several other institutional investors have...
Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $176,000 Position in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) by 52.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,000 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in GreenSky were worth $176,000 as […]
Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $328,000 Stock Position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,235 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Insider Selling: American Express (NYSE:AXP) Insider Sells 20,625 Shares of Stock

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $164.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $132.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.14. American Express has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $167.14.
Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

According to Zacks, “Ryerson Holding Corporation is a services company that processes and distributes metals. The Company, through its subsidiaries, purchases, processes, and distributes various forms of stainless steel, aluminum, carbon, alloy steel, nickel, and red metals. Ryerson serves several industries including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery. It has operations primarily in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China and Brazil. Ryerson Holding Corporation is headquartered in Chicago. “
RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Underweight”

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of RPM International from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of RPM International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Vertical Research raised shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.
MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) VP Sells $457,070.97 in Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) VP Serge Topjian sold 11,657 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $457,070.97. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,657 shares in the company, valued at $143,390.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 120,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Olin were worth $4,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $263,000 Stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,416 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in The Timken were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Price Target Raised to $10.00 at Roth Capital

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GOEV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canoo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. R. F. Lafferty cut their target price on Canoo from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Canoo in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an underperform rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.
Insider Selling: The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Insider Sells 20,092 Shares of Stock

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $723,111.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,838.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Randstad in a report released on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.38 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Randstad’s FY2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.83 EPS.
10,420 Shares in loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Shares of LDI opened at $12.95 on Monday. loanDepot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.05 and...
Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dynagas LNG Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Shares of DLNG stock opened at $2.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.07...