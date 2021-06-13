Insider Selling: Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) CEO Sells 3,132 Shares of Stock
Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) CEO Shay Banon sold 3,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $417,965.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,470,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,330,307.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.www.com-unik.info