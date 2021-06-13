Cancel
El Centro, CA

Grasso’s is etched into Valley dining tradition

Imperial Valley Press Online
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrasso’s Italian Restaurant, located at 1902 W. Main St., El Centro, opened in 1955. In the beginning, two sisters, Giacinta Grasso and Blanche Fornasero, served family and friends home-cooked Italian food in the dining room of the Grasso’s home. The food and friendly setting became so popular that the dining room became the restaurant, and a couple of year later, the two sisters added a family room creating a location for a full time restaurant.

www.ivpressonline.com
